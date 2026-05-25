According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are now ‘set’ to sign Liverpool star Andy Robertson, and another new arrival should also be confirmed soon.

Last month, Liverpool officially confirmed that Robertson would leave the Premier League giants upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this season, but it has been clear for a while that this campaign would be his last at Anfield.

Ahead of this season, the Reds bought Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth as a long-term replacement for Robertson, who has had limited game time and came close to joining Tottenham in this season’s winter transfer window.

At the time, it was ruled that it would be best for Robertson to see out the season at Liverpool before parting ways on a free transfer, but it was reported in April that ‘everything is agreed’ ahead of his summer move to Spurs.

Tottenham’s fight for Premier League survival was the only thing in the way of this deal from happening, as the transfer would inevitably fall through if they suffered relegation to the Championship.

But, thankfully for the north London side, they beat Everton 1-0 on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign to secure their survival, and now journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that the Robertson transfer is set to go through.

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Second Spurs summer signing to follow shortly as Robertson bids classy farewell

Jacobs said on X: ‘Andy Robertson set to join Spurs now their Premier League status is secure.

‘Agreement in principle already in place.’

Earlier this year, Tottenham struck a similar ‘agreement’ to sign soon-to-be free agent Marcos Senesi from AFC Bournemouth, and we reported that two factors could block this deal from happening this summer.

But Spurs securing their Premier League status has removed a sizable obstacle and it should now be expected that this deal goes through in the coming weeks.

Regarding Robertson, he was one of the few big names to bid farewell to their clubs on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah, Pep Guardiola, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Andoni Iraola and Seamus Coleman also moving on.

And Robertson reserved special praise for Guardiola and Coleman when saying his final words as a Liverpool player.

Robertson said on Sunday: For me there is two other people leaving clubs today that are pretty important.

“Pep Guardiola pushed us to completely new limits, I think both of us would agree with that. We should have won more Premier Leagues if it wasn’t for that man. What a servant to Manchester City and I wish him all the best.

“And finally Seamus Coleman. I think when I was growing up he was one of the Premier League fullbacks that was at a really high level. He was certainly a better bargain than me at £60,000.

“He’s leaving Everton and he’s been a fantastic servant for that football club. I wish him all the best as well.”

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