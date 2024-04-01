Tottenham shocked as Levy learns it could take record fee to land ‘priority’ Postecoglou target

Nottingham Forest have set their asking price for Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham have been made aware that it could take a substantial transfer fee to land one of their priority targets in the summer transfer window.

With Tottenham gearing up for a return to European football next season, the club is looking to strengthen their options across the board.

Ange Postecoglou seem particularly keen on adding another creative midfielder to his ranks and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White has emerged as a ‘priority’ signing according to reports.

Given the 24-year-old has produced nine goal contributions in a struggling Nottingham Forest side, it’s no wonder that so many sides are keeping tabs on him.

Along with Tottenham, the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham have also been linked with the creative midfielder in recent months.

Fresh reports have now claimed that Nottingham Forest are looking for a record fee to part with their prized asset this summer.

According to Football Insider, clubs will have to pay ‘upwards of £50m’ if they want to sign the 24-year-old in the upcoming window.

If Forest do manage to get upwards of £50m, it will be a club-record sale for the club, beating the £47.5m record that saw Brennan Johnson join Spurs last summer.

“It won’t just be Tottenham who will be interested in Morgan Gibbs-White if he is on the market this summer – Newcastle will also be interested,” Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“It will be a similar sort of price tag to the £50million paid for Brennan Johnson and possibly slightly more as well.”

It makes sense that Nottingham Forest are looking for such a big fee, given how much they paid for Gibbs-White in the first place. He joined from Wolves in the summer of 2022 for an initial fee of £25m – potentially rising to £42.5m with add-ons.

Tottenham have alternative targets in mind

While Gibbs-White would be an excellent capture for Daniel Levy, the club does have alternative targets in mind if they aren’t able to strike a deal for the Premier League star.

It’s no secret that Spurs are admirers of Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson. The attacking midfielder has scored 11 league goals this season while also providing three assists.

According to reports, Tottenham’s director of football Fabio Paratici is ‘extremely keen’ on the Genoa star who could be available for around £34.2m.

Another target Tottenham have in mind is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. With Chelsea tiptoeing around the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, they could be forced to sell a number of saleable assets.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea value the 24-year-old at around £50m, although there is scope for a deal to be made at the £40m mark.

Tottenham will no doubt closely assess each of these transfer targets in the coming months before deciding who to make a move for in the summer.

