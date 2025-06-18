Tottenham have reportedly slapped a €60 million price tag on one of their rising stars, at a time when new boss Thomas Frank has made an early promise to the club’s fans.

Daniel Levy’s Tottenham are seemingly set for another rebuild after sacking head coach Ange Postecoglou just a matter of weeks on from leading them to Europa League glory.

Spurs have acted quickly and snapped up Brentford boss Frank as the Australian’s successor, as the north London team try to mount a challenge domestically and in Europe.

One player who has enhanced his reputation a great deal this season is midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who is really starting to deliver on his considerable potential.

Now, according to Fotboll Direkt, unnamed ‘big clubs’ are willing to meet Spurs’ €60m (£51m, $69m) asking price for the 19-year-old – who cost just £8.5m in early 2024.

The report adds that the teenager’s reputation is rising but it seems unlikely that Frank, who was sworn in on Wednesday (June 18), and co would allow the Swedish international to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium anytime soon.

Incidentally, when asked about what style of play Spurs fans can expect next season under the Dane, he said: “I’ll explain it a little bit now, but I rather want to, how can you say, show it.

“You can talk a lot, but I think it’s more what we show, what we try to do, but in a few words the intention is to play aggressive front-footed football and I know the ethos and the history of the club is massive on attacking football, and I think there’s so much attacking talent in the squad. I’m very excited about that.”

Bergvall commits long-term future to Tottenham

Tottenham beat Barcelona to the teenager’s signature in 2024, partly because they could guarantee him more regular first-team football, and it seems he won’t be leaving for the forseeable future.

That is because the ex-Djurgarden star, who made 45 appearances this season, put pen to paper on a new deal with Spurs until the summer of 2031 back in April.

While he had to be patient at times, Bergvall still started 24 games in all competitions and seems very happy to be a Tottenham player.

In April, he said on his new deal: “I’m really excited and really grateful to everyone who has helped me and I’m excited for this journey to continue, It’s a club with great ambitions, I’m really enjoying being here and playing for this amazing football club.

“I’ve learned a lot. Coming to a new country, a new culture, of course I had Deki (Dejan Kulusevski) helping me a lot in the beginning but still, living on your own, making food and everything… it’s not only to be a footballer to train every day, it’s everything around it.

“You have to take care of the car, the house or apartment… everything really, so I think I’ve developed a lot as a person as well as a player.”

