Tottenham will try to properly assess the level of competition before committing to a bid for Antoine Semenyo in 2026, but still view the attacker as a target, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources believe they are currently the club most interested in signing him, but with an exit still some way off, there is expected to be a battle for his signature when the time comes.

Semenyo has started the season brilliantly, notching six goals and three assists in seven Premier League appearances, which has only ramped up the transfer speculation.

Manchester United remain keen on Semenyo, but an offer will depend on the state of their squad build in the moment – as well as their league position.

It is thought the Red Devils consider him a good long-term signing regardless of who the manager is when a move becomes possible, as speculation surrounding Ruben Amorim continues.

As TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed yesterday (October 8), attention from Liverpool towards Semenyo is also expected to grow.

Manchester City and Aston Villa are also tracking the 25-year-old this season. Meanwhile, it is unclear if he is still wanted by Chelsea, as they plot the next phase of their team build and have other priorities.

The market value of Semenyo is going to play a big part in where he ends up – but Spurs may not be afraid of current speculation that Bournemouth rate him in the £100milllion bracket…

READ MORE 🔥 Premier League signings of the season power ranking: New top two as Liverpool, Chelsea stars fall

Tottenham could spend big on Semenyo

We are heading towards a time when Tottenham can push the boat out financially, with new levels of investment in Thomas Frank’s side anticipated.

Sources still believe Semenyo will not quite reach the £100m level – but accept Bournemouth are in a strong position to place him very high in the market, given he is contracted until 2030.

Tottenham should also be in a good position on a personal level too, with their wage structure expected to start to suit a battle for top talent better than it did when Daniel Levy was at the club.

But even if they are able to compete at new levels in the transfer market, it is expected they retain a sense of calm and do not unnecessarily overpay for new signings.

There have been some reports in recent days that Semenyo could become available in the January window if his high valuation is met.

TEAMtalk sources are cautious, however, and still believe a move will probably not open up until the end of the season.

Spurs are hoping to use well placed intermediaries to get a good understanding of what it will take to sign him in advance of any approach.

DON’T MISS 👉 Tottenham in cuckooland if they think Real Madrid star will join in €100m deal

Latest Tottenham news: Barcelona battle / Mikey Moore recall update

Meanwhile, Barcelona have reportedly joined Tottenham in the race to sign Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, as Frank looks to bolster his frontline.

According to reports from Spain, Barca ‘want to sign’ Samu as Lewandowski’s replacement and are ‘preparing an ambitious move’ for him ready for summer 2026.

Barca scouts have identified Samu as ‘the ideal heir’ to Lewandowski, having been amazed by his performances in Portugal.

In other news, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will wait to see how Rangers progress under their next manager before making a decision on the future of loanee Mikey Moore, amid murmurs that they could recall him.

The winger has failed to make a big impact at Ibrox, and could fall down the pecking order under a new boss, with Steven Gerrard the favourite to replace the sacked Russell Martin.

POLL: Which position do Tottenham need to invest in most in January?