Tottenham star fuming with Postecoglou tipped to ‘force’ summer exit with dream next club revealed

Giovani Lo Celso will try and force his way out of Tottenham this summer

Tottenham star Giovani Lo Celso has reportedly been left ‘upset’ by his lack of minutes and will look to ‘force’ an exit in the summer transfer window.

The Argentine international has started just four Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou and the majority of his appearances have been brief cameos off the bench.

Lo Celso, who was signed by Tottenham for £27m in 2020, spent last season on loan with Villarreal and has failed to fight his way back into the starting XI since his return.

Postecoglou decided against loaning out Lo Celso again this season as he believed he could play an important role in the team, but his playing time and career has suffered as a result.

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Lo Celso is angry with Postecoglou for his lack of involvement and the favourites to bring him in have emerged.

Tottenham will hope to generate as much cash as possible from his sale, but will likely have to accept a cut-price fee given that his contract is only valid until 2025.

Lo Celso to ‘force’ Tottenham exit this summer

The report states that Lo Celso has been ‘upset’ by Postecoglou this season and will ‘try to force’ an exit from Tottenham in the summer.

It’s claimed that Real Betis, who the 28-year-old played for between 2018 and 2020, ‘have not forgotten the attacking midfielder’ and are determined to re-sign him.

Lo Celso scored an impressive 16 goals in 46 appearances for the LaLiga side and it was that form that earned him the move to Tottenham in the first place.

He would be open to returning to Betis and believes the move would help him break back into the Argentina team.

Lo Celso is resigned to missing out on playing in the Copa America this summer but is determined to play a key role in the 2026 World Cup.

Real Betis have reportedly been ‘in constant and fluid’ contact with Tottenham over a move for Lo Celso and they are leading the race for his signature.

A switch to Barcelona would also ‘appeal’ to Lo Celso, but the Catalans may find it difficult to match Spurs’ price demands amid their ongoing financial problems.

Betis are ‘counting on Tottenham lowering their price demands’ to help facilitate a deal – something they are confident of given the player’s contract situation.

The Spanish club are ‘crazy about a reunion’ with Lo Celso and negotiations are currently underway over a deal.