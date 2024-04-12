Tottenham star who ‘wants out’ targeted by Euro giants; Postecoglou keen to sell and make room for Chelsea star

Tottenham are willing to part ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for the right price this summer and AC Milan are reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Ange Postecoglou has big plans for the upcoming transfer window and reinforcing his midfield with new faces is one of his top priorities.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is Tottenham’s top target for the position and they could get the chance to bring him in.

The England star’s current contract will expire in 2025 and talks over an extension are at a standstill because his wage demands have been deemed too high by the Blues.

Gallagher, who is valued at approximately £50m, faces the prospect of being sold should he fail to reduce his demands before the end of the season.

Selling Hojbjerg would help Tottenham generate the funds to buy Gallagher and other midfield targets and the Danish international’s price tag for the summer has now been revealed.

AC Milan pushing to sign Tottenham outcast

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are interested in Hojbjerg because of his ‘experienced profile’ and he may be interested in joining the Italian giants.

It’s claimed that Tottenham can ‘realistically’ expect to generate around €20m (approx. £17.1m) from Hojbjerg’s sale.

Clubs ‘all around Europe’ have been linked with the midfielder but the interest from Italy seems to be the most concrete at this stage.

Hojbjerg, 28, ‘wants out’ of Spurs after falling down the pecking order since Postecoglou’s arrival at the North London club.

He has started just six games in the Premier League this season and is behind the likes of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma in the pecking order.

Hojbjerg has been left frustrated and as a result, his entourage are trying to find him a new club ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Dane is seen as the ‘perfect profile’ of player for AC Milan and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with a concrete offer for him in the coming months.

As mentioned, the funds generated from his sale could be put towards signing Gallagher from Chelsea and other targets.

For example, recent reports suggest that Tottenham have already made a ‘€30m offer’ for young Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre, who has been in fine form on loan with Girona this season.

With that in mind, Spurs could end up bringing in more than one new midfielder this summer if they can find a buyer for Hojbjerg.

