Tottenham step up efforts to sign talented 21-goal striker for bargain fee

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up a summer move for prolific Royale Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura in the summer, according to reports.

The Algerian international has shone for the Belgian Pro League team this campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing give assists in 35 games across all competitions.

The 23-year-old forward’s performances have seen him attract interest from Premier League club Spurs, according to Fennec Football.

Ange Postecoglou’s Champions League chasing side have ‘stepped up their efforts’ to sign Amoura, with their scout present to watch him in action against Fenerbahce in the UEFA Conference League last week.

Despite Union SG’s 3-0 defeat at home to the Turkish side, the report claims the match did not ‘dampen’ interest from the North London side in the Algerian.

Spurs apparently hold the belief that the 23-year-old could be a valuable addition to their squad given his international experience and room to improve given his age.

The ‘next few weeks’ are believed to be crucial in Tottenham’s pursuit of the striker as they hope to finalise a deal ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham could sign Amoura for just €10million

Le Redacteur have also written that the Lilywhites are interested in signing Amoura and state the club have ‘seriously started’ to consider a move.

The outlet has reported that the forward is valued at around €10million, which could potentially represent a bargain deal for Spurs.

It is also claimed that Amoura earns around €306,800 per year, with Spurs likely to have no issue meeting the asking price or offering a significant wage increase.

Amoura has played an integral role in Union SG’s success this season, with the side becoming the regular season Pro League champions earlier this month with two matches to play.

The Belgian outfit also finished third in their Europa League group, having earned a shock 2-1 win against Liverpool after Amoura scored the opening goal.

Union SG’S third-place finish saw them drop into the Europa Conference League knockout stages, where they beat Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on aggregate in the last 32.

Amoura’s team now face the very difficult ask of overturning a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their last 16 clash with Fenerbahce away in Istanbul.

