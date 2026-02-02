Sensational Tottenham signing STILL ON despite transfer chiefs backing away from deadline deal

It’s been revealed that Tottenham Hotspur will not pull off the signing of a supremely talented Ligue 1 attacker on deadline day, although a deal for the summer remains very much on the cards.

It’s been a disappointing final day of the winter window for a Spurs side who are woefully short on numbers, due to a crippling injury list, as they currently deal with a tough run of fixtures.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been told by Tottenham sources that no further major incomings or outgoings are expected before the window closes at 7pm, news that will frustrate many fans after majority owners ENIC added £100million to the coffers to bolster Thomas Frank’s squad over the last four weeks.

Only Conor Gallagher and Souza have arrived, with planned moves for a new left-winger and striker hardly even taking off, despite those injury issues.

One player who has been heavily linked with a switch to north London throughout January has been Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche. Indeed, some reports suggested that a deal for the playmaker could have been completed before the window shut.

However, realistically, that was always a tall order, given Monaco’s stance on keeping the player until the summer and the premium it would take to land him.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reported that Monaco were also unprepared to let Akliouche leave unless a replacement was signed first, and now The Sun‘s Tom Barclay has taken to social media to rule out a late move for the 23-year-old.

Akliouche now a target for the summer

He revealed that the Monaco star was viewed as an alternative No.10 option to Xavi Simons last summer, although a move for the upcoming summer window should not be ruled out.

Barclay wrote on X: “Understand Tottenham will not be signing Magnes Akliouche. From what I’m led to believe, he was viewed as a secondary No 10 option to Xavi Simons in the summer. Yes, Spurs have been playing with two No 10s of late but I’m told they won’t be signing MA.”

Even looking ahead to a summer move for Akliouche, the fact that Maddison, Kulusveski, Bergvall and Kudus should all be back playing by then means Spurs could be overloaded with attacking options.

Akilouche also predominantly plays on the right, when he’s not lining up centrally, and it’s a left-sided option that Spurs need going forward.

To that end, it will be interesting to see if the club does indeed move for the Monaco man when so many of their first-team stars are back.

