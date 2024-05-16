Tottenham striker signing ‘agreed’ as Lange fends off ‘elite’ Premier League rivals

Tottenham Hotspur have already ‘agreed’ a signing for the summer transfer window, with an insider revealing that attacking sensation George Feeney will soon arrive in North London.

Feeney is a 16-year-old centre-forward who is eligible to represent either Wales or Northern Ireland at international level. Despite his tender age, Feeney has already made 10 senior appearances for Northern Irish club Glentoran and scored one goal.

Glentoran chiefs were impressed by the teenager’s brilliant scoring feats at youth level and resultantly promoted him to the first team towards the start of the 2023-24 season.

Feeney has adapted well to life at senior level and journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that this has led to interest from several ‘elite’ Premier League clubs, including Tottenham.

Johan Lange, Tottenham’s technical director, has moved quickly to ensure that Feeney ends up playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have already ‘agreed’ a deal for the Wales U16 international to join when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

DON’T MISS – Tottenham striker search: Dream signing, realistic options and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed

Spurs are very excited about this signing, as Feeney is labelled a ‘striker sensation’ who has earned ‘rave reviews’ for his performances in Northern Ireland.

The starlet is the son of former Bournemouth and Luton Town striker Warren Feeney. He will be hoping to do one better than his father by eventually shining in the Premier League and winning more than Feeney Snr’s 41 international caps.

Given Feeney Jnr’s age, it might be a while before Spurs fans see him playing under Ange Postecoglou in the first team. It is likely Feeney will continue his development in Spurs’ U18 team before joining a lower league club on loan in order to gain more experience.

Feeney could link up with some of Spurs’ other hugely exciting young talents, including winger Mikey Moore, fellow striker Will Lankshear and centre-back Alfie Dorrington.

READ MORE – The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…