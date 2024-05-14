Tottenham ‘submit offer’ for LaLiga winger eyed by Liverpool as first summer signing plan intensifies

Tottenham have big plans for the summer transfer window and as we’ve consistently reported, Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new winger.

The manager wants more competition for the likes of Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son – with the latter’s contract set to expire in June 2025.

Spurs have drawn up a shortlist of winger targets and have a number of exciting players on their radar, including Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the best young players in LaLiga. He’s scored seven goals and made four assists in 39 appearances this season, catching the attention of multiple top sides.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are thought to be considering making a move for Kubo, along with Arsenal and Newcastle.

Tottenham have now surged into the lead for the Japanese international’s signature by ‘submitting’ their first concrete offer for him.

Sociedad certainly won’t let their star winger leave on the cheap, however.

Tottenham launch big offer for LaLiga winger

According to reports from Spain, Tottenham have ‘submitted a €50m (£43m) for Kubo’ but it is likely to fall short of Sociedad’s expectations.

The youngster, who was signed for just €6m (£5.2m) in July 2022, has a €60m (£51.7m) release clause in his contract and the LaLiga side ‘will not allow him to leave for a knockdown price this summer.’

Kubo’s former club, Real Madrid, will receive 50% of any profit Sociedad make from a sale of him – which explains why getting the highest price possible is important to them.

Madrid also have ‘first refusal’ on the winger, meaning they will be given the opportunity to match any offers tabled for him in the coming months.

Tottenham, therefore, have a few hurdles to jump in their attempts to sign Kubo but making the first offer for him does give them an advantage in the race.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle match Spurs’ bid in the coming weeks. In Liverpool’s case, they may opt to intensify their pursuit of Kubo if they sell Mohamed Salah.

Al-Ittihad have reportedly tabled a new £100m bid for the Egyptian international, which the Reds may be minded to accept given he’s only under contract until June 2025.

Kubo has the potential to become a top-level player, so could be a perfect long-term replacement for Salah.

