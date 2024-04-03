Tottenham sweating as Napoli plot ambitions raid for key player as Conte reunion gathers pace

Tottenham have been put on red alert as Napoli are targeting one of their key players ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

There are plenty of moving parts at Napoli right now and with the Italian club currently in search of a new manager, it could be a busy summer for the Serie A outfit.

Recent reports have claimed that former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is in the running to become their next manager. The Italian boss has been out of work since leaving Spurs last year.

As per reports in Italy, Napoli are ready to make an ‘extraordinary offer’ to tempt the 54-year-old to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Along with bringing in Conte, the club also have their eye on one of Tottenham’s key performing players as Dejan Kulusevski is a target for the summer.

According to the print edition of the Daily Star (as per Express), Napoli have set their sights on the Swedish winger and will try to lure him back to Italy this summer.

Kulusevski is certainly no stranger to Serie A as he spent around four years playing for the likes of Atalanta, Parma and Juventus.

How much is Kulusevski worth?

The good news for Tottenham is that Kulusevski is tied down on a contract until the summer of 2028. This puts the club in a strong position to dictate his future.

Across all competitions this season, the Swedish international has featured in 31 matches and he’s produced six goals and three assists in that time.

It remains to be seen how much Tottenham value the winger at, but if they do decide to sell, they will likely be looking to turn a profit on their original investment.

Spurs paid a reported €35m to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis and that’s on top of the €10m loan fee that they originally paid to Juventus.

His versatility is a useful asset to Tottenham as he is comfortable playing through the middle or on the right-hand side.

Ange Postecoglou recently discussed Kulusevski in a pre-match press conference and spoke about the winger’s versatility.

“I think he’s played in every one of those positions you’ve mentioned this year,” Postecoglou told reporters.

“Deki and I think in general we’ve got a really young group and that’s what I keep saying, my role within that is to keep challenging and pushing him to improve because if this is the baseline for the majority of this group and we can get them to a new level when we’re already competing fairly well in this competition then that’s going to help us improve.

“Whether that’s Kulusevski or Brennan Johnson or Van de Ven, or Destiny or Pape, all these guys who are in their very early twenties and only in their first or second year in the Premier League, that’s our challenge as a club and a coaching group to improve all of them.

“Positionally we’ll see where that develops but Deki has filled in all of those positions for us this year and just about done a good job in just about every one of them.”

