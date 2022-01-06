Tottenham have reportedly taken a ‘step forward’ in their bid to seal the surprise signing of Everton and England No.1 Jordan Pickford.

The north London club are on the lookout for a new stopper this summer, with France veteran Hugo Lloris soon to be out of contract. Despite wanting to keep the 35-year-old, Antonio Conte is wary of the lure of a return to his homeland for Lloris.

Indeed, a recent report suggests that Rennes are confident they can convince the player to return home.

So far talks over a new contract for the former Lyon man have yet to begin. To that end, it’s opened the door for foreign clubs to agree a pre-contract deal with Lloris this month.

The World Cup winner’s deputy Pierluigi Gollini is also only on loan from Atalanta. That puts a huge question mark over the whole position and has generated more rumours over a new man arriving in north London.

And according to TuttoMercatoWeb, that man could well be Toffees stopper Pickford.

The report states that Spurs ‘could give’ Conte a ‘new goalkeeper’, with Pickford very much on their radar.

Barcelona need to sell Coutinho to sign Morata Barcelona need to sell before they can sign players and Tottenham and Arsenal are the prime location for Coutinho

Pickford would have to instigate move

At this stage there is no mention of a fee, or whether Everton would be open to such a move.

Indeed, in all likelihood, it would take Pickford trying to force a move away for a transfer to happen.

The England stopper has now won 42 caps for his country and is expected to play a major part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Tottenham join race for £50m wing-back

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ready to challenge Arsenal in the £50million race to sign Brighton attacking wing-back Tariq Lamptey.

The right-sided defender has not long returned to action after a serious hamstring injury. Indeed, the 21-year-old has now made 12 Premier League appearances this term, with just the one assist to his name.

While those figures do not look particularly good, Lamptey is regarded as one of the top young talents in English football.

The former Chelsea academy star has played a major part in Brighton claiming the table after a tough start.

Arsenal have already registered their interest in the player, despite already former Spurs target Takehiro Tomiyasu on board.

But with Tottenham looking to offload Matt Doherty back to Wolves, Antonio Conte is expected to sign a replacement.

The report in the Express claims that Conte wants Lamptey to provide competition to summer signing Emerson Royal. The Brazilian has had an inconsistent start to life in north London, with Lamptey regarded as an upgrade.

He would certainly be an upgrade in the transfer fee department. Indeed, Brighton, who only paid £3m for the player in January 2020, are said to want around £50m to part company with one of their top assets.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Tottenham eyes light up with Fiorentina nearing potential Vlahovic replacement