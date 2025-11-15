Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolas Raskin went nearly perfect in one key statistic for Belgium against Kazakhstan, and displays like that could further drive up what’s already set to be a record transfer fee.

Raskin, 24, only debuted for Belgium in March of 2025, but has become a fixture of the eighth-ranked men’s side in the world. He has now played eight games for his country, starting four on the bounce.

He scored his first international goal in the first of those four games, against Kazakhstan, and when facing them again, he went nearly-perfect in one key statistic.

According to SofaScore, Raskin made 52 of 53 passes, at an accuracy percentage of 98.

In his own half, he did not misplace a single pass, and the Rangers man made two key passes, as well as two crosses.

He received a 7.7 rating for his performance, after receiving an 8.0 the last time he faced Kazakhstan. While he’s underperformed in two games against Wales, any performance on the big stage is likely to attract attention.

That could be to the detriment of Tottenham, who TEAMtalk is aware are fans of Raskin, with Rangers initially setting a price tag of £20-25million.

Raskin price could rise

Sources have since mentioned that £20million price tag again as a value which could see Rangers part company with the midfielder.

But performances on the big stage could see Raskin’s price tag rise.

Anything above £20million would represent the Scottish club’s record sale.

While they won’t want to lose Raskin, they’ll know big performances in international football will only increase the eyes on him, and whether that sees Tottenham go big for him or gives them competition remains to be seen.

In any case, the Rangers man looks more than comfortable in a side containing Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku and Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs expected to land Rodrygo

Keith Wyness feels Tottenham are the most likely side to end up with Real Madrid star Rodrygo despite reports of a swap with Liverpool for Florian Wirtz.

However, TEAMtalk is aware Spurs feel his salary demands are too high.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have stated Tottenham are one of the clubs interested in Belgian youngster Nathan De Cat.

It’s suggested the 17-year-old could command a fee of up to £31million.