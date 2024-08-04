Tottenham’s two priorities for what remains of the transfer window are to sign a new winger and striker, and Wolves star Pedro Neto remains a key target.

Neto started last season on fire with seven assists and one goal in his first 10 Premier League games before he picked up a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old struggled to get back to that form once he returned and then picked up the same injury again. He missed 23 games in total due to injury last term.

However, Neto is undoubtedly a top player when fully fit and it’s no surprise to see top clubs like Tottenham chasing his signature.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil admitted in a recent interview that “if a massive bid comes from a top club, then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.”

The Midlands side would reportedly consider bids in the region of £60m for Neto this summer and Tottenham are considering launching an offer for him.

But his injury record makes the potential move somewhat risky, so Ange Postecoglou will have to think carefully before signing off on it.

READ MORE: Tottenham stunned as Arsenal surge into race for £65m-rated striker, with Gyokeres deal now ‘unlikely’

Fabrizio Romano drops Tottenham update

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Neto is still on Tottenham’s shortlist amid their hunt for a new winger.

“Pedro Neto remains a player really appreciated and very highly rated by Tottenham,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“So, for sure, he is one of the players they’ve always had on the list. Let’s see if they will decide to accelerate, but I expect Tottenham to be busy starting from next week.”

Tottenham have had a slow start to the transfer window, signing only Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Hang so far.

But Postecoglou remains determined to strenghten his squad further so more movement is expected with incomings and outgoings before the window slams shut.

Richarlison, for example, continues to be linked with a move away from North London.

That would only increase Tottenham’s need to sign a new striker and as previously reported, Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke is viewed as a key target.

Solanke, 26, scored 19 Premier League goals last season and could therefore prove to be a game-changing addition for Spurs if he could replicate that form for them.

However, Arsenal have joined the race for Solanke after cooling their interest in Viktor Gyokeres, so it will be interesting to see who makes the first bid for the £65m-rated Bournemouth man.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League club’s most expensive sale of an academy product, featuring £100m Man City and Arsenal signings