Tottenham tipped to sign Arsenal star in shock free transfer ‘no one saw coming’

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in more competition for Guglielmo Vicario.

Hein, 22, is currently on loan with LaLiga side Real Valladolid and has put in some solid performances, catching the attention of several clubs.

Reports last week suggested that Tottenham and Chelsea are both considering moves for the Estonian international but now Spurs have emerged as frontrunners.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim that Tottenham are seriously considering a swoop for Hein next summer in a move that ‘no one saw coming.’

Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new back-up goalkeeper to Vicario as a long-term replacement for 36-year-old veteran Fraser Forster.

Hein has less than a year remaining on his Arsenal contract and as things stand he will be available on a free transfer next summer.

He will be eligible to open pre-contract discussions with foreign clubs in January so could seal his departure from the Emirates this winter, while Tottenham will have to wait until next summer to make their move.

Tottenham target Arsenal star – report

It does seem likely that Tottenham could look to bring in a new goalkeeper next summer, with Forster heading for retirement and Vicario’s performances not filling the fanbase with confidence.

Vicario is Spurs’ undisputed no.1 for now but he has made a few big blunders in recent months, prompting the North Londoners to look at keeper targets.

Hein is considered a top prospect and has done well individually for Real Valladolid despite the Spanish side currently languishing in 19th place in the LaLiga table.

Football Insider claim that it’s ‘still possible’ Hein could sign a new contract with Arsenal but as time goes on, the speculation surrounding his future will only increase.

He remains the third-choice option at the Emirates behind David Raya and on-loan Norberto Neto, which is why he was allowed to go and spend the season in Spain.

Tottenham ‘could be tempted’ to make a move for Hein and if they do sign him, he would become the first ex-Gunners star to join Spurs since Emmanuel Adebayor in 2011.

Tottenham latest: New signing almost certain / Dragusin eyed

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Tottenham are virtually guaranteed to sign Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso at the end of the season.

Spurs waved goodbye to Giovani Lo Celso in the previous window, with the Argentine re-joining former club Betis.

Tottenham received a modest fee of around €10m / £8.4m for Lo Celso. But as part of that agreement, Tottenham successfully inserted an option to buy into the contract of Cardoso.

They can activate their option to buy in a two-week period in June of 2025. The deal would be worth €25m / £21m if triggered.

Tottenham also inserted a sell-on clause into Cardoso’s contract, meaning they’ll be in line to receive a percentage of the fee if Cardoso is sold to another club. Of course, Spurs have priority through the presence of their option to buy.

In other news, Spurs centre-back Radu Dragusin is generating interest from the Serie A, with both Napoli and Juventus linked with the defender in recent days.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are very unlikely to allow Dragusin to leave in January as Postecoglou is looking to add defenders to his squad, rather than let them leave.

With Micky van de Ven sidelined for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury, this could be Dragusin’s chance to finally nail down a spot in Postecoglou’s starting XI.

