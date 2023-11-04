Tottenham title chances ripped apart by controversial Liverpool figure as ‘influencers’ are blamed for hyping up Postecoglou

Tottenham might be unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season and sat top of the table heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures, but their title chances have been savaged by a former Liverpool striker, who has made clear the side who he expects to become 2024 champions.

Ange Postecoglou was the man sworn in by Daniel Levy this summer, the Aussie-Greek a somewhat surprise choice to permanently succeed the departed Antonio Conte in the hotseat. However, any reservations that Tottenham fans may have had about Postecoglou have been quickly blown away with the style of football, together with the 58-year-old’s relaxed manner, winning him a whole host of admirers.

Indeed, Tottenham have won eight and drawn just two of their 10 games to date, with only Arsenal (2-2) and Brentford (by the same scoreline) denying them all three points so far.

And regardless of how nearest challengers Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool do this weekend, Tottenham can restore their advantage at the top of the Premier League if they can get one over former boss Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea on Monday Night Football.

There is a growing school of thought that Tottenham might just emulate Leicester – albeit at nowhere near as big a shock – and become the surprise Premier League champions this season.

Their fearless brand of football, together with the fact that they only also have the FA Cup to play for this season, has led many to dream that this could be their year.

However, Stan Collymore reckons Tottenham’s start to the season has been blown out of all proportion and blames so-called influencers for hyping up Postecoglou’s side beyond all reasonable recognition.

Tottenham title chances savagely dismissed by Stan Collymore

Furthermore, he has explained why he believes Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – the reigning Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League winners – will once again be crowned champions of England.

“It’s the ridiculous nature of influencers being involved in football discourse too that’s led to talk about Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham being potential champions of England,” he told CaughtOffside.

“We’ve never really analysed a season starting until eight to 10 Games in, and we’re still in that period so let’s just say Spurs, for example, have had a really good start. Nothing more than that.”

Having beaten Liverpool (albeit against nine men) and Man Utd so far this season, Tottenham can claim another big scalp, although one not expected to be a title-challenger, in Chelsea on Monday Night Football.

However, Collymore has explained why he just cannot look past Guardiola’s City machine.

“The current champions of England, champions of Europe and the FA Cup winners are just starting to go through the gears, have been champions in what five of the last six seasons, and some are already talking about other clubs being able to take their crown?!” Collymore mocked.

Once their game against Chelsea is done, Tottenham complete the month with a trip to Wolves (November 11) and a home date with another in-form side in Aston Villa (November 26).

But their title credentials will really be put to the test on Sunday December 3 when they lock horns with City at the Etihad in what could be a top of the table clash. Winning there would certainly be a tough ask but if Spurs remain unbeaten after this run of fixtures, maybe the likes of Collymore – and others, namely Paul Merson – will have to start taking them seriously.

