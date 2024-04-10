Tottenham to battle Newcastle for the perfect Van de Ven partner who’s ‘quicker than Timo Werner’

Tottenham will rival Newcastle United in the race to sign talented RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan this summer, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to add more defensive reinforcements to his squad after bringing in Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin this season.

Van de Ven, in particular, has proved to be an extremely valuable addition. He’s made 20 Premier League appearances so far, helping Spurs to keep five clean sheets.

The 22-year-old also scored a fantastic goal against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and seems to be improving with each game.

Van de Ven is statistically the fastest player in Premier League history having reached a record-breaking speed of 37.38 km/h in a game in February.

It now seems that Postecoglou is looking to bring in another speedy defender from the Bundesliga to play alongside Van de Ven.

According to Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze, Tottenham and Newcastle are both very ‘interested’ in bringing Simakan to England.

Tottenham tipped to swoop for Mohamed Simakan

Writing on X, Hinze explains that Simakan is ‘open’ to leaving RB Leipzig, but his high release clause could prove to be a problem for his suitors.

“There is a release clause in Mohamed Simakan’s contract! Valid from this summer. Value: In the region of €70m (£59.9m)!” Hinze wrote.

“Simakan is open and ready for a transfer, the Premier League appeals to him. But: Would only leave if he can take the next step.

“Tottenham and Newcastle are interested. RB Leipzig are relaxed and in a very good position due to the high sum, however.”

Simakan, 23, signed for Leipzig from Strasbourg in 2021 and has now established himself as one of the German club’s most important players.

The French centre-back – who can also play as a right-back – has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, helping Leipzig to keep nine clean sheets. He’s also scored two goals.

Speedsdb claims that Simakan is quicker than Spurs forward Timo Werner having recorded a top speed of 22.06mp/h compared to Werner’s 20.75mp/h.

With that in mind, Simakan could be the perfect defensive partner for Van de Ven and he could provide cover for Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal in the right-back position.

Newcastle also keen on RB Leipzig star

As for Newcastle, injuries to the likes of Sven Botman and more recently, Jamal Lascelles, has exposed their lack of cover in the centre-back position.

Eddie Howe has made signing a new centre-back one of his priorities for the summer window and the Magpies have a few exciting targets on their shortlist.

Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen is one player admired greatly by Newcastle recruitment chiefs, for example, but they will face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for his signature.

Simakan has now emerged as an exciting alternative to Huijsen and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Tottenham in the race.

As mentioned, Simakan has a €70m (£59.9m) release clause in his contract, so it will be interesting to see if the Premier League duo can convince Leipzig to sell him for any less.

