Tottenham to hijack Man Utd ‘agreement’ for classy winger after ‘€80m offer’ made by rival suitors

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha but reports suggest that Tottenham could scupper their plans.

Barcelona will be forced into selling several players this summer due to their ongoing financial issues and the former Leeds man seems to be one of the likely departures.

Several clubs have been keeping close tabs on Raphinha’s situation and a return to the Premier League looks to be on the cars.

Recent reports have claimed that Man Utd have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign the Brazilian amid uncertainty over the future of Marcus Rashford.

However, a deal is far from secured and Tottenham are ready to make their move as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in a new winger.

Raphinha has scored four goals and made seven assists in 21 LaLiga appearances this season and has already proved he has the quality to play in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old could provide competition for the likes of Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson at Spurs and help them rise up the table next season.

Tottenham to rival Man Utd for Raphinha amid Saudi ‘offer’

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Tottenham have been interested in Raphinha ‘throughout his entire career’ and are poised to make a move for him this summer.

However, the report notes that along with Man Utd, Spurs will have to compete with an unnamed Saudi club, who have offered Barcelona €80m (approx. £68.3m) for the winger.

The Catalans would likely be happy with that fee for Raphinha given their financial problems, but Raphinha would have to agree to make the switch to Saudi and it’s unclear whether he’d be willing to do so.

Raphinha’s ‘desire’ is to ‘continue at the Camp Nou’ but the ‘reality is that Barca will have to get rid of many players this summer.’

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham or Man Utd can beat the unnamed Saudi team to the Brazilian’s signature in the coming months.

A return to the Premier League would appeal to Raphinha if he is forced to leave Barcelona and if Tottenham qualify for the Champions League, that could sway his decision in their favour.

