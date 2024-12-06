Tottenham are interested in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and are set to hold talks with his agents over a potential move, according to reports.

The Brazilian international is undoubtedly one of, if not Wolves’ best player but he has been unable to prevent his team dropping into the relegation zone.

Wolves currently have just nine points from 14 games and sit second-bottom of the Premier League table, three points adrift from safety.

There is now serious pressure on manager Gary O’Neil, who recently said in an interview that Wolves will ‘definitely not’ sell Cunha in January.

However, according to Football Transfers, that hasn’t deterred Tottenham, who ‘are prepared to engage with the Brazilian striker’s representatives, signalling their determination to sign the in-form forward.’

Wolves are desperate to retain their star striker, however, and are ‘eager to open contract negotiations with Cunha and make him the highest-paid player at Molineux.’

The move is seen as a ‘proactive attempt’ to stave off the interest of top sides like Wolves. The Brazilian’s current contract is set to expire in 2027, so it’ll be interesting to see whether he can be convinced to sign an extension.

READ MORE: Real Madrid line up FOUR Alexander-Arnold alternatives including Man Utd star, Tottenham ace…

Tottenham could rival Arsenal for Wolves star

A versatile, exciting attacking player, Cunha can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, which is part of the reason why several top clubs are interested.

Tottenham signed striker Dominic Solanke this past summer for a club-record fee of £65million, but he’s yet to live up to his price tag and has scored just four league goals this season.

Cunha could therefore provide competition for Solanke at Spurs if the North London side are able to sign him, but it’s clear that Wolves would only consider a sale for a huge fee, especially in the middle of a relegation battle.

Interestingly, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Cunha in recent days. It’s claimed that the Gunners have held talks with Wolves to gauge the possibility of a transfer.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are also reportedly keeping tabs on Cunha’s situation, so we could see a bidding war break out for him if he doesn’t sign a contract extension with Wolves soon.

Tottenham round-up: Khusanov price revealed / Frattesi linked

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly big admirers of Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov amid Ange Postecoglou’s hunt for defensive reinforcements.

The 20-year-old’s fine performances in France have caught the attention of a number of clubs, including Spurs, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.

Recent reports suggest that Lens will reluctantly sell Khusanov for €15-20million (up to £16.6m / $21.2m) in January.

Spurs need to move quickly to land Khusanov as Lens have been tipped to increase their asking price if the Uzbekistan international enjoys even better form during the second half of the campaign.

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly keen on Inter Milan’s goalscoring midfielder Davide Frattesi.

The 25-year-old joined Inter from Sassuolo for a season-long loan last year. The deal contained an obligation to buy worth €29m that was activated ahead of the current campaign.

Manager Simone Inzaghi is said to ‘highly value’ Frattesi, but Inter are reportedly not in the healthiest place financially and ‘budgetary needs could push the management to seriously evaluate an offer.’

Reports suggest that Tottenham are willing to pay €35million (£29m / $37m) to sign Frattesi in the New Year.

IN FOCUS: Magic Matheus Cunha