Tottenham have made Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher one of their top targets and they’re reportedly set to make a bid for him imminently.

Ange Postecoglou aims to build a squad capable of competing for trophies and has already made two impressive signings in Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this summer.

But the duo are more prospects than immediate improvements to Spurs’ starting XI, and now the North Londoners’ focus is on luring Gallagher away from Stamford Bridge.

As we have consistently reported for months, Postecoglou is a big admirer of the England international and believes he would be a valuable addition to his squad.

Gallagher was one of Chelsea’s standout performers in a disappointing 2023/24, scoring seven goals and making nine assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The Blues may need to part ways with several academy graduates, like Gallagher, to balance the books and comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The sale of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the account books and Tottenham are looking to capitalise on the situation.

Aston Villa are also known admirers of Gallagher, but they are on the verge of signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana for around £50m, so it’s unlikely they’ll splash the cash on both players.

Hojbjerg, Emerson sales to fund Gallagher move

According to The Athletic, Tottenham are set to firm up their interest in Gallagher with a bid now that he’s returned from international duty with England at the Euros.

The 24-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge which is putting pressure on the Blues to sell sooner rather than later.

There have been talks about an extension but sources have informed TEAMtalk that Gallagher’s wage demands are higher than what Chelsea are willing to pay.

Gallagher is happy with Chelsea, but he’s been informed that he must reduce his demands or face being sold this summer.

The Athletic report that the midfielder is valued at between £40m to £50m, but we understand that Spurs are confident they can secure a deal for around £30m.

The renewed interest in Gallagher comes amid uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is ready to leave Tottenham to take on a new challenge elsewhere.

AC Milan are interested in the Danish international, who has fallen down the pecking order in North London since Postecoglou took charge last year.

The Italian giants are also keen on right-back Emerson Royal and the money generated by the sales of both players could be put towards a bid for Gallagher.

The England star could compete with the likes of Pape Matar Sarr, Gray, Bergvall, Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentacur for a spot in Tottenham’s midfield.

