Tottenham are set to open formal talks with Rodrigo Bentancur as they look to stave off interest from two European giants, and TEAMtalk sources suggest a decision could be reached soon.

The 27-year-old’s current Tottenham contract expires in 2026, and exploratory conversations have taken place between the club and his entourage about a new deal.

There is concrete interest in Bentancur, which is normal when a player of his standing is set to enter the final year of his contract.

Ange Postecoglou often favours Bentancur in key games when he is fit and although he has struggled to find consistent form since picking up an ACL injury in February 2023, the Uruguayan remains valued at Spurs.

TEAMtalk understands that AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are admirers of the Uruguayan international and are considering a move for him this summer. Bentancur will be able to leverage that interest in his contract negotiations with Tottenham.

If no new deal is signed, Milan could swoop in for Bentancur knowing Spurs won’t want to lose him on a free in 2026 making a summer sale a possibility. However, they are at a disadvantage because their finances are tight, and currently sit ninth in the Serie A table, so may miss out on European football next season.

This would put Atletico in a strong position if Bentancur becomes available. The Madrid-based side are third in LaLiga, on track for Champions League qualification, and are just about still in the title race.

Tottenham to open Bentancur contract talks imminently

TEAMtalk understands that it is more likely, at this stage, that Bentancur prioritises contract talks with Tottenham rather than engaging with other suitors.

The exploratory conversations between Spurs and the midfielder’s representatives have been positive, so that’s why the club are calm about the situation, for now at least.

Tottenham do not believe that Bentancur will agitate for a move, but sources state that Atletico and Milan are two sides to keep an eye on in the coming months. Moreover, if an extension can’t be agreed, Spurs would prefer a sale than to let Bentancur run down his current deal.

Atletico are keen to sign a new midfielder this summer and they have reached out to Bentancur’s entourage recently to gauge the player’s interest in a potential move, but nothing is advanced at this stage.

Tottenham are determined to keep hold of Bentancur and won’t give up without a fight. A new deal is not expected to be decided upon in this international break, but we could get more clarity in April.

The expectation is that Spurs will submit a formal concrete offer to Bentancur by early summer at the latest.

