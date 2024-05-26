Tottenham to raid Championship club for England youth international they’ve scouted ‘for two years’

Tottenham have big plans for the summer transfer window and one of Ange Postecoglou’s priorities is to bolster his midfield options.

As we have consistently reported, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is the manager’s top target amid uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are planning to sell several homegrown players as they aim to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and the club’s board are willing to part ways with Gallagher.

He isn’t the only midfield target Tottenham have on their radar, however, and Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney is also being eyed, per reports.

Spurs were heavily linked with a move for the talented 21-year-old in January and according to the Northern Echo, he remains firmly on their radar.

The report states that Tottenham have been watching Hackney for ‘two years’ and are tipped to make a fresh approach for him in the coming weeks.

Despite picking up an injury that kept him out for the final three months of the season, it ‘hasn’t deterred’ the North London club.

Tottenham are huge admirers of Middlesbrough youngster

Hackney is a product of the Middlesbrough academy and has already made 69 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and making six assists in the process.

The youngster has made five appearances for England’s under-21s side and is widely considered to be one of the hottest prospects in the Championship.

Hackney generally plays as a defensive midfielder and Tottenham could therefore bring him in as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who looks set to leave this summer.

Hojbjerg only has 12 months remaining on his contract and therefore Spurs will look to move him on to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Atletico Madrid have been linked with the Danish international for some time and Diego Simeone reportedly wants to bring him in as part of a squad rebuild.

Hayden could be the perfect long-term replacement for Hojbjerg if he lives up to his sky-high potential.

He is under contract at the Riverside until 2027 so Middlesbrough certainly won’t allow him to leave on the cheap.

Transfermarkt value Hackney at approximately £7m but Tottenham will likely have to put significantly more on the table to bring in their long-term target.

