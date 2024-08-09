Tottenham to sign Dominic Solanke, with record-breaking deal to force major Spurs signing out

Tottenham are roaring towards a major signing with the North London side in ‘advanced talks’ with Bournemouth for England striker Dominic Solanke.

Reports suggest that the former Liverpool man has already agreed personal terms with Spurs and a transfer fee is the last hurdle before a deal is struck.

As we exclusively revealed, Tottenham spent weeks weighing up whether to pursue a deal for Brentford’s Ivan Toney or Solanke but have now decided on the Cherries star.

Solanke, 26, is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2029 and has a hefty release clause of £65m in his deal.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new centre-forward a priority for what remains of the transfer window. Spurs never replaced Harry Kane after he joined Bayern Munich two years ago and now Solanke looks set to take on that responsibility.

The Mail claim that Tottenham have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of Solanke this week and negotiations for the transfer are at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Bournemouth are ‘set to sell’ their talisman ‘reluctantly’ and the forward, who narrowly missed out on a place England’s Euro 2024 squad, is ready to take the next step in his career.

Tottenham ‘set to sign’ Dominic Solanke

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Tottenham will trigger Solanke’s £65m release clause but how that payment is structured is unclear at this stage.

This will make the Bournemouth star their new all-time record signing. Liverpool could also receive up to £9m for the transfer due to a sell-on clause in Solanke’s contract.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham remain keen to sell Richarlison this summer to help fund the move for Solanke, although it’s not vital to the deal.

Richarlison joined Tottenham for £60m two years ago but has failed to live up to his price tag.

The former Everton man has been deemed surplus to requirements by Postecoglou and clubs from Saudi Arabia remain interested in him.

Solanke could prove to be a game-changing addition for Spurs as they aim to break back into the top four this season.

He scored an impressive 19 goals in the Premier League last season and could form a formidable front three with Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski or Brennan Johnson.

The report claims that Tottenham are ‘set to wrap up the deal’ for Solanke in the very near future and it will be interesting to see if he features in their opener against Leicester City.

He will be Postecoglou’s fourth summer signing after Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang.

Spurs will hope to get off to a good start this term, as they did last season, and will face Everton, Newcastle, Arsenal and Brentford after the Foxes.

