Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to splash out over £120million on a new forward line for Roberto De Zerbi this summer after their struggles in front of goal this season, despite some top talent returning from injury for the 2026/27 campaign.

The north London outfit survived relegation on the final day of the Premier League season after beating Everton, with De Zerbi immediately turning his thoughts to who will be core members of his squad going forward and what signings need to be made.

Indeed, the Italian declared after the win over the Toffees that a core group of 12 players would remain at Tottenham, with significant “change” needed to bolster a squad that finished 17th in back-to-back Premier League campaigns.

Speaking straight after the final-day survival act, De Zerbi revealed: “From tonight, we have to start to organise and to build a new team. I think we have now to change too many players.

“We have 10, 11, 12 players good enough to stay. Good enough. Like players. Especially like people. And then we have to complete the squad with the first level of players.”

“My target is to start the pre-season with the team I have in my dream.”

One area that particularly suffered this season was the forward line, with the trio that finished the campaign of Richarlison, Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani managing just 15 league goals between them.

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Despite the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert all set to return next season after enforced lay-offs, De Zerbi wants more quality in his forward line, and according to a report in the Daily Mirror has a trio of signings in his sights.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, a deal to sign exciting Manchester City winger Savinho has been reignited, with the Brazilian having been the subject of several approaches last summer and now been informed that he can leave The Etihad.

The 22-year-old only managed just one league goal this season but was rarely used, despite penning a new City deal following the strong Spurs interest in his services. However, there is a feeling that he could flourish in the capital under De Zerbi and provide strong competition on either flank, but particularly on the right.

Savinho would likely cost Tottenham in the £60million (€69m / $80.7m), although there is every chance the north London outfit could try and drive that figure down, given City’s desire to sell.

Another player on the club’s radar, and one who would probably walk into the problem left-wing position, is West Ham star Crysencio Summerville.

The Hammers star endured his second Premier League relegation – having previously gone down with Leeds in 2023 – but enjoyed a prolific spell in front of goal earlier in the campaign, netting in four consecutive league matches.

According to Voetbal International, De Zerbi is eager to bring in the Dutchman, who Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport claims carries a £35m (€40m / $47m) valuation, following West Ham’s drop to the Championship.

The 24-year-old’s pace, dribbling prowess and composure in front of goal is in stark contrast to what Tel was offering in the second half of the season, despite the odd flash of brilliance from the French forward.

Indeed, adding Savinho and Summerville would breathe new life into the wide positions at Tottenham, although there can be no argument that adding a new No.9 is also a major priority.

With Richarlison tipped to move on and Dominic Solanke continuing to spend more time in the treatment room than on the pitch, recent reports suggest Spurs have reignited their interest in Mexico international frontman Santiago Gimenez.

Reports in his homeland claim the AC Milan striker is open to moving on from the San Siro this summer after a troubled campaign in Italy.

The 25-year-old failed to score in 16 league appearances for the Serie A giants last season, having been forced to miss significant time with an ankle injury. However, he was one of the most sought-after attackers in European football after netting 65 times in 105 appearances for Feyenoord.

While Gimenez is untested in terms of playing in England, he could be considered an upgrade of both Richarlison and Solanke, while Milan would likely demand the £30m (€34.6m / $40.4m) they paid for the player in the 2025 winter window.

The question remains, however, whether Tottenham are willing to take a gamble on signing another forward with injury issues, given all the troubles they’ve had with both Richarlison and Solanke over the past couple of seasons.

However, one player who does not look like returning to Spurs next season is final-day hero Joao Palhinha, with the midfielder now closing in on a switch to Sporting.

There is better news on the defensive front, though, with sources confirming that deals for experienced duo Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi are close to being completed.

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