Tottenham Hotspur are interested in stepping up their pursuit of Adam Wharton in 2026, with sources indicating the club would be prepared to make a very significant offer for the midfielder.

Spurs initially explored a move for Wharton in the previous transfer window, but Crystal Palace made it clear they were completely unwilling to entertain any approaches at a time when Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid were also monitoring him.

Since then, competition for Wharton has only intensified, and Tottenham know they will need to act quickly and decisively if they are to win the race for his signature.

Wharton impressed once again for Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Spurs on Sunday and has established himself as a member of the England setup as he pushes for selection ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Palace chiefs remain determined to keep hold of their highly-rated midfielder at a time when manager Oliver Glasner and star defender Marc Guehi are expected to leave.

However, there is an acceptance that Wharton would be allowed to depart should the right bid arrive.

Spurs are planning upgrades across the squad in 2026 and have drawn up a list of ambitious targets alongside a secondary shortlist. Wharton sits firmly at the ambitious end of that spectrum.

Tottenham to rival Man Utd for Adam Wharton

Amid the interest in Wharton, Tottenham are mindful that their last attempt to sign a Palace star – Eberechi Eze – ended in disappointment, with the attacker opting for Arsenal instead.

Nevertheless, Wharton is viewed as having the ideal profile for Spurs to build around in the long term and there is a growing sense the club will look to position itself at the front of any negotiations should an opportunity arise.

January is expected to be a window in which Spurs aim to strengthen the first team, and while a move for Wharton appears virtually impossible at this stage, groundwork could be laid for a potential deal further down the line.

We have previously reported how Manchester United also hold serious interest in Wharton, with Ruben Amorim set to prioritise a midfield rebuild in the next two transfer windows.

Wharton figures very highly on the United shortlist alongside the likes of Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

The midfielder’s contract at Selhurst Park runs until 2029, which puts Palace in a position to demand a big fee for his signature.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs ‘offered’ Bayern star / Exit looms

Meanwhile, Tottenham are one of several clubs to have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretska this winter.

“The player is keen to explore a move to the Premier League and since Spurs have been sounded out,” we confirmed today.

Crucially, we understand that Thomas Frank would be open to bringing Goretska to Spurs, as he views the 30-year-old as a ‘dependable’ option.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham could allow defender Radu Dragusin to leave in January.

Dragusin joined Spurs in a €25m (£21.5m, $29.5m) move from Genoa in January 2024. But with just 37 appearances under his belt, and having failed to appear for Tottenham this season, reports are growing over a move away.

