Tottenham have reportedly been told they will need to break their transfer record again to sign another Bournemouth star this summer.

Days after Brentford boss Thomas Frank was sworn in at Tottenham, the Europa League winners are trying to put together a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts next season.

Spurs completed the signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a permanent basis for around £30 million (€35m, $40m) this week, but now they are looking at Bournemouth signings once again.

The north London team paid the Cherries an initial £55m (€64m, $74m), with £10m in add-ons, to recruit striker Dominic Solanke in 2024, and now reports suggest they will have to exceed that to land forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Athletic states that Tottenham, who sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou earlier this month, have enquired about the 25-year-old but are not proceeding any further at present. That is because they and Manchester United are put off by his £65m (€75.9m, $87.5m) price tag.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs adds that Andoni Iraola’s team have no plans to sell the former Bristol City star and would want £65m as part of a ‘package’ deal.

Incidentally, Semenyo is just one of several Bournemouth players who could leave the south coast outfit this summer.

Bournemouth in danger of being stripped apart

Despite losing their top scorer last summer in Solanke, Bournemouth had their best-ever Premier League season in 2024/25.

However, it is going to be very difficult to top those efforts next term as star centre-back Dean Huijsen has already joined Real Madrid for £50m and more key players could leave the club, too.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Paris Saint-Germain are in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations for Bournemouth centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi.

He adds a new proposal has been sent to the Dorset team by the Champions League winners and an agreement is expected to be reached to land the 22-year-old Ukraine international.

TEAMtalk reported months ago that Liverpool wanted Cherries left-back Milos Kerkez and now the 21-year-old is inching closer towards an Anfield switch.

The Hungarian is set to join on a long-term deal but Bournemouth will hope they can hold onto Semenyo, else they could struggle in the Premier League next season.

