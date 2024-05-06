Tottenham told to decimate London rivals for star duo, with two Spurs attackers’ limitations revealed

Tottenham have been told to go after Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, while Richarlison and Heung-min Son's limitations have been revealed

Michael Dawson has told Tottenham to “go and have a look” at signing Crystal Palace pair Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, while a no.9 is required given the limitations two Spurs attackers.

Tottenham started the season on fire – they were top of the Premier League after 10 games, with 22 goals scored in those. Eight of those goals were scored by Heung-min Son, all of which coming while he was being deployed as the central striker.

He was moved to that role four games into the season – a replacement was needed for the departing Harry Kane, and after Richarlison failed to have an impact in the first three games, Son was given the nod, and began well.

But after the elite production that comes as a result of having James Maddison was taken away when the Englishman was injured, goals for Son slowed, and defensive hindrances meant the cracks could not be papered over as easily.

That has remained the case throughout the season – Tottenham tend to score at least once, but in a lot of games they don’t create enough, and they are regularly outscored as a result.

Indeed, in two of their last four games, they’ve not scored at all, and they have lost all four in that run.

According to former Tottenham defender, Dawson, a proper striker is needed in the side.

“I think they need a number 9,” he said on Sky Sports.

DON’T MISS: Five Tottenham issues Ange Postecoglou must FIX this summer to arrest alarming slide

Richarlison and Son not cutting it

Indeed, Dawson feels Richarlison and Son – who have both played a lot on the wings in their careers – are not pulling their weight through the centre, and need to be replaced.

“I think Richarlison, they spent all that money, Son we have seen last week and in recent games, he is not a number 9, he is better out on the left, and he changed [Dejan] Kulusevski,” Dawson added.

Dawson did not suggest who would be suitable for Spurs to sign in place of the pair.

However, he does feel they should attempt to decimate Crystal Palace by luring star pair Eze and Olise across London.

Spurs need to go after Eze and Olise

“I mean, for me, you look at Eze, Olise, how much are these players going to cost? That is your question to go out there and have a look,” Dawson said.

The signings of that pair – who have 15 Premier League goals and seven assists between them this season – would surely mean for more goals being scored and more chances being created.

If they are added in addition to a top striker, the issues Tottenham have in dominating games and not just getting on the scoresheet once might well be rectified.

TEAMtalk sources recently revealed Spurs are on the hunt for Eze, so there seems a chance at least he is added – whether Olise follows remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace battling to keep star player as Tottenham join Man Utd in transfer tussle