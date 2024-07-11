Tottenham have been told not to make the same mistake as they did with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah by signing the ‘outstanding’ Omar Marmoush.

Ever since selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Tottenham have struggled to replace the goals their record-scorer provided.

While manager Ange Postecoglou has, arguably, improved the team as a whole, with Spurs finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, their attack is not nearly as potent as it once was.

Son Heung-min chipped in with another vital 17 goals last term but his fellow forward and £60m signing Richarlison has not been nearly as prolific in front of goal.

Since signing from Everton in 2022, the Brazil international has scored just 15 goals and bagged eight assists in 66 matches in all competitions.

Off the back of that return, the 27-year-old – who has suffered his fair share of injuries during his stint in north London – has been linked with a Tottenham transfer exit.

Amid talk of a Richarlison departure and links with Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and Brentford’s Ivan Toney, one rumoured target is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Marmoush.

According to German publication Bild, the Bundesliga outfit are holding out for £42m if the Egypt international is sold this summer.

The 25-year-old, whose contract at Frankfurt runs until the summer of 2027, has slightly better numbers than Richarlison at Spurs, with the forward notching 17 goals and six assists in 41 appearances to date.

Liverpool are also said to be admirers of the former Wolfsburg man but Spurs have now been urged to pip their Premier League rivals to Marmoush’s signature.

Tottenham told to not repeat Salah mistake

Former Spurs forward and ex-Egypt international Mido strongly advised his old club to recruit the 6ft Marmoush earlier this year.

While he is a striker by trade, Mido believes Marmoush would work perfectly under Postecoglou as a winger. He also claimed that he told Tottenham to sign Salah – who has gone onto be a Liverpool legend – before he swapped Basel for Chelsea in 2014.

He previously tweeted: “Years ago I advised #Spurs to sign #salah when he was still at #Basil they never listened to me…now I’m telling you plz [sic] go for Marmoush he will be a great signing and will fit in perfectly in Angie’s system as a left or right winger…hard worker top professional and can score goals..plz [sic] #levy sign #Marmoush from #Frankfurt #COYS.”

Spurs can maybe be forgiven for not signing Salah from Basel as Chelsea paid £11m for him when he was 21 and he flattered to deceive at Stamford Bridge, albeit he wasn’t given much of a chance to shine.

Loan spells at Fiorentina and Roma followed, before the latter took a chance on him and he repaid their faith. That led Liverpool to sign him for £43m in 2017 and the rest is history.

Incidentally, despite Marmoush being described as ‘outstanding’ by a report in Egyptian media, his return of 12 goals last term may not inspire many – particularly as Richarlison was just one short of that tally in 2023/24.

And after spending £40m to sign 18-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds United earlier this summer, if Spurs splash that amount of money on another player, it may be on someone with a better goal return than the Frankfurt ace.