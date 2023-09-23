Tottenham told they will have to rival Barcelona to sign dream Harry Kane replacement in 2024

Tottenham are still being linked with a move for Gent forward Gift Orban, but they will have to fend off plenty of interest to sign the striker next year.

Losing Harry Kane was always going to be a significant blow for Tottenham, but Ange Postecoglou’s side have showcased that they can get by without their former talisman.

Thanks to the prolific form of James Maddison in particular, Spurs haven’t struggled to find the back of the net. Postecoglou’s side have scored 13 goals in five matches and currently sit second in the league.

However, despite their prolific start to the new campaign, it does seem as if they are still interested in signing another forward come January.

Spurs added to their forward options with the additions of Brennan Johnson, Alejo Veliz and Maddison, but an extra centre-forward could be useful.

As Richarlison has struggled to find his scoring boots under Postecoglou, Son Heung-min has been the preferred option up front of late.

Throughout the summer, Tottenham had been heavily linked with Gent forward Orban. The idea has been floated that Spurs could revisit this player in 2024.

Spurs were originally said to be put off by Gent’s lofty asking price of €30million, but his prolific goalscoring record would suggest he is worth something around that figure.

The 21-year-old has scored 26 goals in 31 outings for the Belgian outfit and Tottenham could now face some stiff competition for his signature.

READ MORE: La Liga outfit make Tottenham star their ‘top option’ ahead of January with Postecoglou willing to sell

Barcelona are also interested

According to reports from Spain, Orban is now on their radar as they are looking for Robert Lewandowski’s long-term replacement.

The report claims that Barcelona sporting director Deco has been impressed with the Nigerian striker and the La Liga giants could look to make a move for him in 2024.

Along with Barcelona and Tottenham, AC Milan also hold an interest in the Gent forward according to the report.

While Gent were said to be looking for around €30m for the forward in the summer, chief executive Michel Louwagie thinks that he could be worth much more than that.

When speaking about Orban’s reported transfer value, told Het Nieuwsblad: “That has already made me angry.

“Why do Ajax and PSV sell players like Antony for €95million (£81.6million) and others for easily €40million-€50million (£34.3million-£42.9million)?

“And why should we think that €30million (£25.8million) is too much, even though the competition here is at least as good (as in the Eredivisie)?

“But we are Flemish. (We) look at each other’s plates and are jealous, instead of all demanding higher prices and helping Belgian football progress. We really need to stop doing that.”

READ MORE: Tottenham exit gathers pace as January sale could be on the cards thanks to James Maddison