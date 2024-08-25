Tottenham transfer ‘almost certain’ as Barcelona eye ‘cut-price’ deal for unwanted star

Tottenham have parted ways with seven players since the end of last season but an eighth could leave the club before the transfer window closes, per reports.

Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal and Joe Rodon have all left and their sales have added to Spurs’ transfer kitty as Ange Postecoglou looks to build a squad capable of winning trophies.

Reports suggest that Postecoglou is also willing to part ways with left-back Sergio Reguilon, who has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham.

The Spaniard was on loan with Manchester United for the first half of last season and made 12 appearances under Erik ten Hag, before being loaned to Brentford for the second half of the campaign.

Destiny Udogie is preferred by Postecoglou at Tottenham and Reguilon is ready to leave in order to play consistent minutes.

Barcelona are one of the club’s keeping tabs on Reguilon’s situation as they look to add to their squad in the final days of the window.

The Catalans’ financial issues are well documented, however, and that means that they can’t afford to splash big sums on new additions.

Barcelona plot Tottenham raid

According to Football Insider, Reguilon is ‘almost certain’ to leave Tottenham in the coming days and Barcelona ARE among the clubs keen on him.

Other LaLiga sides are ‘keeping an eye’ on the 27-year-old defender, who has entered the final year of his contract with the North Londoners.

Tottenham want to sell Reguilon now rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer and as a result, are willing to ‘accept’ a cut-price fee.

This is music to the ears of Barcelona and Hansi Flick’s side are seriously considering an offer for Reguilon.

The Catalans are looking to bring in a new left-back to provide cover for Alejandro Balde after Marcos Alonso left the club at the end of last season.

Interestingly, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Alonso has been considered as an option for Manchester United, but they are yet to make him a contract offer so far.

As for Reguilon, Postecoglou does not believe he ‘fits his system’ and therefore would have no qualms if he is sold.

If Barcelona do sign Reguilon Tottenham could use the funds to make another new signing, with Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney among their targets.

