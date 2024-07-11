Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been left frustrated after a deal to offload a player way down Ange Postecoglou’s plans collapsed to leave the club seeking a new solution and with the player now back in training with their first-team squad.

The no-nonsense Spurs supremo has wasted little time in cutting loose some of their unwanted stars this summer, agreeing to let failed club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele leave on a free, while also allowing Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic to depart. Tottenham have also negotiated the £10m sale of defender Joe Rodon to Leeds, with the Wales defender’s departure helping to pave the way for Archie Gray’s record-setting move to N17.

However, there remains plenty of work for Tottenham, Levy and Postecoglou to do. They made rapid strides under the hugely-popular Aussie coach in his first season at the helm, ultimately finishing fifth.

But after leading the table after 10 games, the fact they failed to hang on to at least a top-four spot will have left all associated with the club with some lasting disappointments – and clear progress to be made.

To that end, there will be some more departures agreed before the season is out, with Postecoglou keen to cut more players from his squad who do not form part of his long-term vision at the club.

Sergio Reguilon is one such star expected to leave, though he is another the club will likely have to accept a large financial hit on.

And the club are also understood to be open to offers for Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if they receive a suitable offer for the former Southampton and Bayern Munich man.

Tottenham transfers: Djed Spence deal collapses

One man who certainly falls into the unwanted category already is Djed Spence.

The full-back was very much a signing at the insistence of Levy back in summer 2022 when they paid Middlesbrough £20m for his services after a blistering season on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

However, with Spence not fancied by then-boss Antonio Conte, the right-back was soon on the move, joining Rennes in France on a temporary deal.

Last season, he was sent out on loan again, this time to Leeds, but was then sent back to Tottenham when the January window opened having fallen out with Whites manager Daniel Farke.

That prompted a switch to Italy with Genoa and it seemed as though Spence had found himself a permanent home after making 16 appearances in Serie A and with the Italian making it clear they were keen to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis.

Upon signing for la Rossoblu on loan, the deal contained an option to make the deal permanent for €10m (£8.5m).

However, Genoa were looking to lower that fee to nearer the €7m (£5.9m) mark, feeling Spurs would be willing to negotiate given the player did not have a long-term future in north London.

That was a fee below what Levy was willing to accept and despite extensive talks to find a resolution, BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella has now confirmed the deal is off.

As a result, Spence has now returned to pre-season training with Tottenham, where he will look to build up his fitness ahead of a possible move elsewhere.

Despite being put through his paces, it is understood that the former England U21 international will not be afforded a second chance and efforts to move him on will continue.

Spurs are hoping to negotiate a permanent sale, but will have to take a serious hit on their initial investment, while a loan with an obligation to buy could also be considered.

Spence’s deal at Tottenham runs to summer 2027.