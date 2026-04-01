Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly ‘named’ his first signing at Tottenham Hotspur, while Guglielmo Vicario’s exit has moved a step closer.

De Zerbi‘s move to Spurs was formally announced on Tuesday morning, with the former Marseille and Brighton boss penning a five-year deal with the Premier League strugglers.

Upon his arrival, De Zerbi has promised two key things for Spurs supporters in the hope of a long-term project, though it is incredibly naive of the club’s hierarchy to have given him a five-year contract.

Still, regardless of what happens during the run-in, there will be a substantial squad overhaul at Spurs in the summer.

Vicario is among those expected to leave, while De Zerbi reportedly wants to reunite with former Juventus star Manuel Locatelli.

We revealed last month that Spurs were already making plans to replace Vicario, who will be offloaded in the summer.

Now, Italian outlet L’Interista claims Vicario has said ‘yes’ ahead of a move to Inter Milan for €20m (around £17m), with the Serie A giants ‘ready to offer the current Tottenham goalkeeper a four-year contract worth €3.5 million per season’.

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Locatelli to Spurs? Probably not…

It is far too soon for De Zerbi to be pitching signings to Spurs, especially as it is unclear which division they will be in next season.

And with his side’s fight for Premier League survival being a far more pressing concern, one of De Zerbi’s priorities when meeting with Spurs is unlikely to have been discussing possible signings.

Still, Italian publication Calciomercato claims those talks have occurred, with the outlet reporting that De Zerbi has ‘named’ Locatelli as a player he wants to sign if Spurs secure Premier League survival.

28-year-old Locatelli, who is under contract at Juventus until 2028, has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League throughout his career, but he is presumably only being floated as a potential Spurs signing because he previously played under De Zerbi at Sassuolo.

And there is no guarantee that Spurs will survive this season, with former player David Bentley explaining why they are taking a “risk” with De Zerbi.

“Roberto De Zerbi was at Brighton then had a stint in French football, which is a completely different setup and pressure to the Premier League and what he’ll encounter at Spurs,” Bentley said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“A five-year deal? I’m not so sure about it at all. The problem with a manager and bloke like De Zerbi is that, if Spurs get relegated, he’ll blame it on everyone else and then has to go and manage the club in the Championship.

“I’m not so sure about the appointment – I think the club are taking another risk.”

Latest Spurs news: De Zerbi tipped to sign ex-Arsenal star as contract terms revealed

De Zerbi’s arrival has already aggravated supporters, and he would further risk the wrath of fans if he signs a former Arsenal talisman.

It has also been revealed how relegation would impact Tottenham’s squad, while there are secret terms in De Zerbi’s deal.

Elsewhere, De Zerbi is planning to bring a former World Cup winner to Spurs to fix their defence.