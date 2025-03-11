Ange Postecoglou has suffered a blow in his plans to bring Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo to Tottenham Hotspur this summer after the player was advised to hold out for a move to a “bigger club” and having also been told why a move to north London would “make no sense”.

The Aussie has endured an extremely difficult second season in N17, having seen their efforts to secure a top-four finish long since evaporate and having crashed out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cups. That effectively means their entire season now rests on their ability to turn around their last-16 Europa League tie against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night, and with Tottenham Hotspur trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

While Spurs have been hampered by a lengthy injury list this season – a big reason for their struggles – so too could a deteriorating level of quality within their squad, with several regulars not quite up to the standards expected of them this season.

As a result, the club are looking to bring in several high-calibre signings this summer to catapult Spurs back among the country’s top sides.

One man who has been strongly linked in recent weeks is Bournemouth star Semenyo, who has shone with 14-goal contributions (nine goals and five assists) in 31 appearances this season.

However, amid talk of a £33.5m (€40m, $43.6m) move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 25-year-old’s compatriot, Matthew Amoah, fears Semenyo would be joining a lesser side if he joined Spurs.

“With all due respect to Tottenham, if this is the only offer that comes to Semenyo this summer, then he should stay at Bournemouth,” Amoah told Africa Foot.

“Bournemouth are currently a better team on the pitch than Tottenham and seem more stable with a very good coach in Andoni Iraola. So, joining a club that is far behind would be a demotion that makes no footballing sense.

“He’s doing his job very well at a club that also appreciates his work and efforts, with fans singing his name day in and day out.”

Semenyo has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer as a possible heir to Mo Salah and Amoah thinks the Ghana international should hold out and wait for a bigger move to somewhere like Anfield.

“Unless a much bigger club comes along, he should stay at Vitality. Also, the €40m that is being talked about is below his value in the current market, given his contract, age and ability,” Amoah concluded.

Semenyo stance on Bournemouth exit revealed

Having joined the Cherries in January 2023 from Bristol City, Semenyo has wasted no time in establishing himself as a key member of Ando Iraola’s side and in becoming a Premier League player of real quality.

Indeed, he has racked up an impressive 18 goals and seven assists from 77 appearances, improving all the more experience he gets in the top flight.

That form has attracted attention from both Chelsea and Liverpool this season, both of whom have made checks on the player’s performances.

But the report in Caught Offside over the weekend suggested it was Tottenham who were most likely to pounce, with the 25-times capped star reportedly ‘keen for a big move and to test himself at the highest level.’

Whether Bournemouth would sanction such a move though remains to be seen. Iraola’s side are currently ninth in the Premier League, but just three points adrift of Manchester City in fifth – with a top five place likely to be enough to secure Champions League football next season.

The Cherries are also likely to field interest in a number of top stars this summer, with Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen on Liverpool’s radar, and with Tottenham also having been linked with Illia Zabarnyi.

As a result, it is unlikely they would allow all four players to depart, especially if the Cherries do manage to bring European football to the south coast next season.

Furthermore, with Semenyo locked down on a deal to 2029, it would take a sizeable offer for them to cash in.

