Tottenham are preparing for another crucial summer transfer window and several players of interest to them will be on show at Euro 2024.

The 2023-24 season began promisingly for Tottenham under new manager Ange Postecoglou, only for the north London side to fade late in the campaign and miss out on Champions League qualification.

They’ll be hoping to build on the positives of the Postecoglou revolution and secure a top-four place next term. With that aim in mind, Spurs have already been linked with big-money summer moves for several sought-after stars, many of whom will be on show at the European Championship in Germany this month.

Here are seven Spurs targets to keep an eye on at Euro 2024.

Eberechi Eze

One of the least experienced members of Gareth Southgate’s squad, with just four senior England caps to his name, the form Eberechi Eze is carrying into the tournament and the unique skillset he possesses in midfield could make him a difference-making wildcard for the Three Lions.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 Premier League campaign with Crystal Palace, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. He is a fearless dribbler through the middle of the park and has the creativity and goal threat to unpick tight defences.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in April, Palace will struggle to hold on to Eze this summer amid serious interest in the £60 million-rated star from Manchester United and Spurs.

Conor Gallagher

A contender to start alongside Declan Rice at the base of England’s midfield, a strong showing at Euro 2024 would cap a successful season on an individual level for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old started all but one of the Blues’ Premier League games this past season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. He even showed his leadership qualities, often acting as captain in the absence of the injured Reece James.

Despite this, though, Chelsea are willing to sell Gallagher for the right offer this summer, with the player entering the final year of his contract and the Stamford Bridge club needing to raise funds to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The energetic central midfielder is seen as an ideal fit for Postecoglou’s system and TEAMtalk exclusively reported last week that Tottenham are readying an improved bid after coming close to landing the 13-cap England star last year.

Marc Guehi

Eze is not the only Crystal Palace player attracting attention from Spurs at present. TEAMtalk revealed back in February that Tottenham are among the handful of the Premier League’s biggest clubs interested in Marc Guehi.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been outstanding for Palace since signing from Chelsea in 2021 and is set for a key role with England at the Euros after Southgate omitted Harry Maguire and Jarrad Branthwaite from his final 26-man squad.

Athletic, powerful and confident on the ball, Guehi ticks all the boxes when it comes to the traits desired in a modern central defender. If he is chosen to partner John Stones at the heart of the Three Lions’ backline in Germany, he could emerge as one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

Pedro Neto

Spurs have reportedly been tracking Wolves winger Pedro Neto for several months now, with the 24-year-old seen as having the speed, dynamism and creativity to improve the Tottenham attack.

Neto has been selected in Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad for Euro 2024 and he will have a battle on his hands to get on to the pitch, such is the wealth of attacking talent at the former Everton boss’ disposal.

But as Neto showed over the 2023-24 Premier League season, with a return of nine assists, he can be a wizard in the final third, conjuring chances on which the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix would feast.

As TEAMtalk confirmed back in March, Spurs are one of four clubs chasing the £60 million-rated forward.

READ MORE – Tottenham striker targets: EVERY single option linked with a summer 2024 switch

Amadou Onana

Despite Everton’s recent struggles, Amadou Onana has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since arriving at Goodsion Park from Lille in a £33 million deal in 2022.

The Belgian star has stood out for his powerful presence in the middle third, where he can disrupt opposition attacks with his timing and positioning, thrust forward with driving runs and influence tempo through precise passing.

Such displays have made Onana a man in demand. As TEAMtalk revealed in February, every member of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ are interested in signing the 22-year-old this summer.

Sebastian Szymanski

Poland international Sebastian Szymanski only joined the Fenerbahce – where, if he stays, he will be coached by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho next season – last year, arriving from Dynamo Moscow for €9.75 million after an impressive loan spell with Feyenoord that saw him score 10 goals in 40 games.

But the 25-year-old has so impressed in his debut season in Turkey that admiring glances from Premier League clubs could see him on the move once again this summer.

Szymanski scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in 37 Super Lig games for the Istanbul club, who, according to TEAMtalk sources, would consider bids in the region of £30 million for their star midfielder.

Viewed as an ideal addition to provide competition for James Madison in the No.10 role, TEAMtalk learned in April that Spurs are preparing to swoop for Szymanski, although they face rival interest from Manchester United.

Nico Williams

Nico Williams, the thrillingly dynamic Athletic Bilbao winger, has everything required to be one of the breakout stars at Euro 2024.

Possessing electirc pace, full-back-twisting skill and the ability to threaten opposition backlines as both a scorer and a creator, the 21-year-old has been one of the most exciting players in La Liga in recent seasons.

Williams, a 14-cap Spain international, can play on either wing but is at his most dangerous on the left, from where he can cut inside on to his stronger right foot. He scored eight goals and provided an incredible 17 assists at club level in 2023-24, sparking interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Liverpool.

TEAMtalk exclusively reported in March that Spurs are also keen on the Spanish star, who is valued at £43 million.

GO DEEPER – Euro 2024: Six superstars in waiting whose transfer values could skyrocket in Germany