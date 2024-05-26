Tottenham transfers: Spurs to replace one Brazilian striker with another as sensational £60m swoop takes shape

Tottenham are being heavily linked with a move to replace one Brazilian striker with another this summer as a Porto frontman is tipped to take over the No.9 role from Richarlison.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing a new central striker his top priority during the off-season after being forced to use skipper Son Heung-min through the middle due to issues Richarlison encountered throughout the campaign.

The former Everton frontman was much improved after his woeful efforts last season, scoring 12 goals in 31 games, but Postecoglou is well aware that he needs more from the pivotal position.

Signing a quality No.9 will also allow the Australian to restore Son to his more favoured left-wing role, where he does the majority of his good work.

DEEP DIVE: Tottenham striker targets: EVERY single option linked with a summer 2024 switch

And while Tottenham have been linked with countless names to fill the role, it appears they have now switched their attention to outstanding Porto star Evanilson.

Reports suggest that the 24-year-old has been added to the club’s summer transfer shortlist having been monitored closely by Spurs scouts during the current campaign.

Those scouts were said to have been impressed with Evanlison’s clinical finishing and overall play, leading to what is likely to be a bid for his services in the very near future.

However, Tottenham will not have it all their own way in their hunt for the Brazilian, with Newcastle also said to be in the running for his signature.

The product of Fluminense’s youth system joined Porto in the summer of 2020 on a five-year contract in a transfer worth just €8.8 million.

Evanilson showing his class in Portugal

Since his arrival, Evanilson has been steadily increasing his goal tally and is currently enjoying his best campaign in terms of goalscoring form.

The Brazilian international has netted an impressive 24 goals and provided six assists in his 41 appearances across all competitions this season.

His impressive form also extends beyond domestic competitions after he notched four times in the Champions League as well to show suitors that he is capable of performing on the very highest stage of club football.

In total, Evanilson has scored 59 goals and assisted another 20 in 152 outings for the Portuguese giants, and Porto are not ready to let him leave on the cheap.

They are reported to have placed a price tag of around £60m on his head, despite their desire to keep him at Estadio do Dragao this summer.

If Evanilson does and in north London in the coming months it almost certainly means the end of Richarlison’s spell at the club.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou bid to sign £35m attacker in tatters as star turns back on Prem switch

The 27-year-old continues to be heavily linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League, with Tottenham still hopeful of recouping somewhere near the initial £50m they forked out on Richarlison in 2022.

Finally, it’s reported that Tottenham will move early in the window for Evanlison as Postecoglou wants the majority of the club’s business wrapped up quickly to make for a smoother transition in pre-season, while also fending off Newcastle’s interest in the frontman in the process.