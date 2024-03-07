Tottenham transfers: 10 to sell and 5 to buy in eye-catching Ange Postecoglou summer overhaul

TT looks at 10 players who could leave Tottenham and five more who could sign

Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham could have a very busy summer on their hands as the Australian looks to shape his first-team squad for the 2024/25 season and beyond, and TEAMtalk looks at how he could do it.

Postecoglou has worked wonders in his first season in charge in north London, despite having plenty of adversity to deal with, but it’s already clear which players are not suited to his style of football and where he needs to strengthen.

To that end, TT takes a look at 10 players the amiable Aussie should look to offload – not including free agents – and five players to buy, who would immediately give Postecoglou much greater quality to pick from.

Add in the talented crop of youngsters already training with the first-team squad, including the likes of Alfie Dorrington, Jamie Donley and Dane Scarlett, and Postecoglou will have a squad capable of challenging for top honours.

10 Tottenham players to sell

Japhet Tanganga

Currently out on loan at Millwall, Tanganga has failed to convince successive Tottenham managers that is worth trusting and with just a year left on his contract this summer will be the time to cash in.

Tanganga has been at the club since the age of 10 and had his best run in the side under Jose Mourinho. However, he’s failed to take his game to the next level and will not be missed if he moves on.

Sergio Reguilon

After a bright start to life in north London it’s pretty remarkable just how badly Reguilon has fallen off a cliff at Spurs.

The Spaniard has had loan spells at Atletico Madrid and Manchester United and is currently at Brentford. He will also be out of contract in 2025, so time is running out to recoup any sort of decent fee for his services.

Djed Spence

The mystery that is Djed Spence and why he has never really had a crack at even trying to convince successive managers that he is worth a punt in the right-back slot?

There have been rumours of an attitude issue for a player who seemingly has the game to be a top performer, and loans at Rennes, Leeds and Genoa probably tell their own story and how it will almost certainly end.

Ryan Sessegnon

Another talented player who has been at the club since 2019 but has only ever made 57 first-team appearances.

In fairness to Sessegnon has been incredibly unlucky with injuries and has never been able to try and hold down a regular starting spot.

To that end, it would be a massive shock if Spurs do not try and part ways with the player, although just how much they will receive for a player who is continuously injured remains to be seen. He is also out of contract in the summer of 2025.

Joe Rodon

This is a tricky one as Rodon has never been given the chances he should have been after signing from Swansea in 2020, despite looking like he could have been a good fit at Tottenham.

The Wales international is currently excelling on loan at Leeds and is a player who is good enough to be a regular starter at a top club and not a fourth or fifth choice in north London.

To that end, it makes sense to try and cash in this summer while he still has a year left on his contract. Leeds would no doubt be interested, if they can secure a Premier League return this season.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Probably the least likely of all the players tipped to leave, given that he was linked with exits last summer and in January.

To put it bluntly, the Dane just does not suit the way Postecoglou wants his midfielders to play and never looks comfortable keeping the ball under pressure.

Atletico Madrid continue to be the front-runner for his signature and a summer exit appears almost certain.

Oliver Skipp

Tottenham sold the wrong midfielder to Leicester last summer when they offloaded Harry Winks, it should have been Skipp instead.

Winks’ all-action game is perfect for the slight myth that is ‘Ange-Ball’ while Skipp does not have the legs to get around the pitch in the same way.

He is also being used sparingly by Postecoglou and could easily be surplus to requirements come the summer.

Spurs could also recoup a decent fee for the 23-year-old, who remains under contract until 2027.

Tanguy Ndombele

An amazing talent who, it seems, will never fulfill any of it at Tottenham or maybe even elsewhere.

This summer will mark the club’s last opportunity to try and get any sort of decent money for a player who cost them £55million in 2019.

However, successive loans have shown that no clubs are willing to fork out a permanent fee for his services as it appears too much of a gamble.

Spurs may even end up having to pay up his contract just to get him off the books.

Bryan Gil

Another talented attacking player who has never done it on the Premier League stage.

There was always talk of Gil needing to beef up to get to grips with English football but it never really happened and it would not be a surprise if Tottenham cut their losses in the summer, especially with Manor Solomon already on board in his position.

Richarlison

The biggest casualty of all in this list in terms of how much Spurs spent on the player and the returns they have got as a result.

Daniel Levy forked out £60m to bring the Brazilian to north London and was rewarded with three goals in his first season at the club, albeit playing as Harry Kane’s deputy.

And while this season has seen a marked improvement, with 11 goals in 25 games, Richarlison still has too many off days and misses key chances that could be the difference between qualifying for Europe or ending that trophy drought that is now backed up at 16 years.

To that end, it’s fully expected that Tottenham will finally land a marquee replacement for Harry Kane this summer. And that is where we will begin on how Postecoglou can strengthen his starting XI and his squad overall.

5 players Tottenham should buy

Jonathan David

While Brentford’s Ivan Toney would be the pick here, it’s unrealistic to think that Daniel Levy will spend close to £100m on Kane’s replacement, especially given the rumours that the England skipper could return to north London at some point over the next two seasons.

Lille striker David represents that happy medium, in that he would not cost a fortune (probably around £43m), and at just 24 years of age still has plenty of room to improve his game.

The Canada international is renowned for his speed, movement and finishing ability, although he is not the biggest at 5ft 9in.

Since moving to France in 2020 he has scored 75 goals in 169 games but has previously admitted his desire to play in England.

“I don’t know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League,” David told La Voic du Nord back in December 2022.

The fact that he can play as a No.9 and come deep for the ball to build attacks are also traits Postecoglou loves.

Conor Gallagher

This one is no secret for sure, with Spurs having chased the stand-in Chelsea skipper ever since it became common knowledge that the Blues would likely have to sell some of their homegrown talent to satisfy FFP regulations.

The England star’s future remains up in the air while he remains without a new contract, with his current one running out in the summer of 2025.

That means Chelsea would have to sell this summer to recoup anything like the £30m to £35m they want for his services.

Gallagher’s all-action style certainly fits the bill for Postecoglou and it does feel like there’s an inevitability about the transfer.

Pedro Neto

With Richarlison and Gil both sold in this model and Timo Werner likely shipped back to RB Leipzig, unless he has a remarkable end to the season, Tottenham will need another attacking player and Neto fits right in.

There have been growing rumours that Wolves will cash in on the player in the summer, with several clubs keen on his signature.

However, we revealed recently that Spurs hold an advantage over north London rivals Arsenal in the chase for the player.

Postecoglou got a first-hand look at Neto’s qualities in Wolves’ 2-1 win over his side recently, with the Portugal international setting up the winner for his side when showing his devastating pace on the break.

Sebastian Szymanski

Exits for Hojbjerg and Skipp leave another place in Tottenham’s midfield and opens the door to a move for Fenerbahce star Szymanski.

The Poland international has been heavily tipped to make a switch to north London this summer, having made a massive impression in Turkish football.

The attacking midfielder would cost in the region of £30m but would be another strong addition to Postecoglou’s squad and provide James Maddison with immediate competition for a starting spot.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Bringing back the former Tottenham youngster makes sense on so many levels, not least because he can operate in both full-back positions and provide competition for Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

Walker-Peters quit Spurs back in 2020 when he made a £12m switch to Southampton but has taken his game to another level since then.

He is being heavily tipped to make a return to the Premier League this summer, if Southampton do not seal promotion, with Tottenham having a £30m buy-back clause in place to keep the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United at bay.

The 26-year-old, who made 24 appearances for Spurs before moving to the south coast, would also add to the homegrown quota.

