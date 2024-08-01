Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League • England
Tottenham turn to £65m Premier League star after Ivan Toney development
Tottenham may turn their attention to another English striker after seemingly missing out on Brentford star Ivan Toney.
Tottenham have been looking to bolster their attack this summer, as they are yet to properly replace the goals provided by Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich; plus, Richarlison hasn’t lived up to his £60m price tag.
While Son Heung-min has continued to fire in the goals, with the South Korea international netting 17 last season in the Premier League, manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly eyeing more attacking reinforcements for the new campaign.
When asked if the north London outfit would make any more signings after recruiting Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, he said in mid-July: “Like I said, nothing’s really changed, I’m comfortable.
“We’ve got a strategy in place about what we want to do. I’m really happy with the two lads we’ve brought in, both obviously very talented but more importantly really ambitious. They’re not here to ease their way in.
“They want to play and I think that’s great. They’ve brought a good energy to the group and no doubt there will be a couple more additions but I’m comfortable with where we’re at.”
Spurs have also been linked with Lille forward Jonathan David after the Canada international scored 26 goals last season – taking his overall tally for the French outfit to 84 in 183 appearances.
The 24-year-old is in the last year of his contract, with the striker reportedly available for a fee in the region of £25-30m.