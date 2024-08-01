Tottenham may turn their attention to another English striker after seemingly missing out on Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Tottenham have been looking to bolster their attack this summer, as they are yet to properly replace the goals provided by Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich; plus, Richarlison hasn’t lived up to his £60m price tag.

While Son Heung-min has continued to fire in the goals, with the South Korea international netting 17 last season in the Premier League, manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly eyeing more attacking reinforcements for the new campaign.

When asked if the north London outfit would make any more signings after recruiting Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, he said in mid-July: “Like I said, nothing’s really changed, I’m comfortable.

“We’ve got a strategy in place about what we want to do. I’m really happy with the two lads we’ve brought in, both obviously very talented but more importantly really ambitious. They’re not here to ease their way in.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham sent major Mikey Moore warning as duo play big role in dodging Taarabt mistake

“They want to play and I think that’s great. They’ve brought a good energy to the group and no doubt there will be a couple more additions but I’m comfortable with where we’re at.”

Spurs have also been linked with Lille forward Jonathan David after the Canada international scored 26 goals last season – taking his overall tally for the French outfit to 84 in 183 appearances.

The 24-year-old is in the last year of his contract, with the striker reportedly available for a fee in the region of £25-30m.

Tottenham consider move for 21-goal striker

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham are exploring a move for Bournemouth talisman Dominic Solanke.

The 6ft 2in forward scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, but the fact that he has three years left on his contract – along with reports the 26-year-old has a £65m release clause – may make a deal difficult.

Romano adds a transfer will be tough as he is a key player for the Cherries, no bid has been submitted for the former Chelsea man and Tottenham are also looking at recruiting a striker and a winger this summer.

This comes not long after Spurs suffered a setback in their bid to sign Toney as reports suggest the 28-year-old will stay with the Bees after all

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have cooled their interest in the England international and with new signing Igor Thiago out with a knee injury until late 2024, Toney may stay put at the London outfit.

Brentford initially wanted significantly more than £50m for the ex-Peterborough United man but with the forward in the last year of his contract, and his form dropping towards the end of last season, there is a real chance he will leave for free next summer.

In summary, signing a prolific striker is not something that can be done on the cheap.