Tottenham turn attention to former Man Utd flop following Solanke capture but face competition

Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs keeping tabs on Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha who has been tipped to return to the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou will be pleased with the transfer window that Spurs have had so far with the signings of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Min-hyeok Yang. The club have also managed to sign Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke for a club-record fee of £65m.

In a bid to add some more creativity to their ranks, Tottenham are still looking to bolster their creative options in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze remains a target for the club, although they face competition from Manchester City who are also interested in the England international.

An alternative target that Tottenham are considering is Zaha who reportedly has plenty of suitors in the Premier League.

Zaha left Crystal Palace to join Galatasaray last summer but the 31-year-old is already being linked with a return to the Premier League.

According to HITC, Tottenham are among the clubs who have been made aware of the winger’s availability this summer.

While Zaha enjoyed a decent debut season in Turkey which saw him score nine league goals and provide three assists, he is reportedly keen to return to England this summer.

Plenty of clubs are interested

While Tottenham have been credited with interest in Zaha, they certainly aren’t alone as several other Premier League sides have also been linked.

As per the same report, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle have also been made aware of Zaha’s availability this summer.

During his Premier League career, Zaha racked up a total of 305 appearances for Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Cardiff City. He scored 68 Premier League goals and has produced 29 assists, averaging 0.32 goal contributions per game.

His contract with Galatasaray is still valid until the summer of 2026 which does give the Turkish club a decent amount of bargaining power in this deal. It’s also thought that he is currently earning £ 170,000 per week in Turkey.

Interestingly, Tottenham have tried to sign Zaha before. Prior to his move to Galatasaray, Spurs expressed an interest in the Crystal Palace star but he snubbed the chance to join them as he was keen to play Champions League football.

Tottenham were also prominently linked with Zaha during Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure at the club, although a move never ended up materialising.

Given his age and high wages, there is a good chance that Tottenham will explore alternative options to Zaha this summer. A loan move could be suitable, although Postecoglou would likely prefer a younger alternative.

