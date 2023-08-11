Tottenham unlock mind-boggling Arsenal raid to replace Kane as Levy reconsiders £69m striker transfer

Tottenham Hotspur have started to widen their search for a replacement for Harry Kane and it now includes Arsenal star Folarin Balogun among several others, according to a report.

Kane is on his way to Germany to sign for Bayern Munich, which will represent the end of an era for Tottenham. Indeed, it will be hard to fill the void left by their all-time leading goalscorer. As things stand, there will be even more pressure on Richarlison, who struggled to deliver in his debut season for Spurs.

Therefore, Tottenham are trying to find a new centre-forward to share the workload. And according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, they have identified Balogun from Arsenal as one option.

Balogun flourished on loan at Reims last season and wants to retain regular gametime. It has led to plenty of links with an exit; TEAMtalk recently revealed he is on West Ham’s shortlist to take over from Gianluca Scamacca.

Inter are also among Balogun’s main suitors, but according to the Milan-based paper, he has ‘slipped away’ from their grasp and is now ‘on the Spurs notebook’.

Eager to make his mark in the Premier League but with no guarantees about his role at the Emirates Stadium, Balogun is being tipped to trade one north London rival for another. However, Arsenal have set an asking price starting at €55m (£47.4m), the report claims.

And whether they would really want to sell someone to their closest rivals (geographically, at least) is questionable.

Vlahovic back on Tottenham radar with three others

A more expensive alternative to Balogun that Tottenham might revive their interest in, per La Gazzetta, is Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus have been trying to offload the striker in order to sign what they think would be an upgrade – such as another rumoured Tottenham target in the shape of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku – but have struggled to find a buyer.

Vlahovic is someone Tottenham have looked at, but they would never have gone in for someone with such a high value while Kane was still at the club.

Now, Daniel Levy will have to decide whether or not €80m (£69m) would be a reasonable price to pay for the Serbia international. Furthermore, they will have to convince Vlahovic that they would be worth joining after missing out on European qualification.

Other candidates to add to Ange Postecoglou’s attack include Mehdi Taremi from Porto and Gift Orban from Gent, two players at the opposite ends of their careers to one another.