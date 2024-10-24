Tottenham will reportedly not put any obstacles in the way of Timo Werner if he wants to leave in the January transfer window.

After spending the second half of last season at Tottenham, the German international headed back to the north London side this summer for a season-long loan – with an option to buy for around £8.5m (€10.1m, $11m).

Werner contributed two goals and three assists last term over 14 appearances, but this season he has just one assist in nine matches in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has started a paltry two of Spurs’ eight Premier League matches in 2024/25, with manager Ange Postecoglou preferring Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, and Son Heung-min on the flanks.

Although the Australian defended Werner from recent criticism, saying he’s “not hopeless” and is a “very good footballer”, German publication Kicker claims Tottenham will let him go in January if an opportunity arises.

The report adds that parent club RB Leipzig would sanction another loan deal or a sale if they could find any potential suitors.

Conflicting Werner reports

Earlier this month, fellow German publication SportBILD stated Werner would not be going anywhere in the coming months despite his lack of game time.

Regardless of that, Postecoglou is still backing the former Chelsea player. He compared the criticism Werner has received and the flack that Johnson and Dominic Solanke took – both of whom have been in good form of late after slow starts to the season.

In early October, the ex-Celtic boss said: “It was 14 days ago those questions were asked of Brennan. It’s where we’re at in this world. We just think, ‘he’s missed two chances, so he’s hopeless’. No, he’s not hopeless. All footballers at this level are very, very good footballers.

“Fourteen days ago I was sitting her answering questions about Dom Solanke and Brennan. Now we’re talking about [Solanke] in the England team and Brennan’s scoring, so it’s that fine balance.

“I think [Werner’s] performances in the last two games have been better for us in terms of doing his role as a winger in our team. Yes, a goal would be great for him but [that’s] not to say I expect more from him in that position.”

Spurs youngster wanted by ex-Leeds director

Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta is reportedly considering an ambitious approach to sign Archie Gray from Tottenham in January.

The 18-year-old swapped Leeds United for Spurs this summer and now the Whites’ ex-director of football is keen to bring him to the Spanish side in 2025.

Elsewhere, Manchester City and Real Madrid are said to be interested in Spurs’ Pedro Porro, but the 25-year-old could cost up to £80m (€95.8m, $103.7m).

City are keen to find a long-term successor for 34-year-old right-back Kyle Walker while Madrid may turn to him if they can’t land Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Finally, Florin Manea, Radu Dragusin’s agent, insists the Romania international is not going anywhere just yet – despite his struggle for first-team action.