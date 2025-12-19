Thomas Frank is still after a new left-winger at Tottenham

TEAMtalk sources can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move for a sensational alternative to Antoine Semenyo, should they fail to win the growing race to sign the Bournemouth winger in the January transfer window, with a bargain price tag also on the cards.

Spurs have had a glaring need in the left-wing spot throughout the first half of the campaign, with not one player stepping up to fill the huge void left by Son Heung-min’s departure over the summer.

The likes of Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Mathys Tel and Xavi Simons have all filled the role under Thomas Frank, while Randal Kolo Muani is the latest to try his luck there.

However, we can reveal that Maghnes Akliouche remains on Tottenham‘s transfer shortlist, in case they miss out on much-sought-after Cherries forward Semenyo.

The Monaco attacker has one game left to play of 2025 and Spurs have been tracking him across the entire calendar year.

Akliouche, 23, even played against them this season in a goalless Champions League fixture and it is understood club scouts have continued to recommend him as a signing.

Akliouche would be cheaper than Semenyo – with an expectation he would cost around £40million (€45.6m / $53.4m) to prise away from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been impressed with him and are interested in taking their interest to the next level, and Spurs are aware of the competition.

It comes at a time when they will have to fight off Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool to win the race for top target Semenyo.

Clinching that deal would be quite a feat and, while it remains the priority, they have had to continue to work on other targets in the background at a time when they are very keen to add more attacking edge to the side.

The only issue with bringing in Akliouche. who is renowned for “magic skills”, is that he predominently plays on the right side of the forward line, which is Mohamed Kudus’ position.

That’s not to say that he cannot feature on the left, but it’s not his best position and one that he would have to adapt to – which is not ideal for a Tottenham side that need better balance in their forward line.

