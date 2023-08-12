Tottenham transfer becomes ‘impossible’ despite agreed terms, with two other moves required first

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is struggling to complete his desired move from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Diego Simeone has made Hojbjerg one of his top targets for the summer transfer window as Atletico look for a new defensive midfielder. After three seasons with Tottenham, it could be time for a new challenge for the Denmark international.

Joining Atletico would allow him to step back up to Champions League level rather than missing out on European football altogether. However, as things stand, it is not a move he will be able to make.

According to AS, it is currently ‘impossible’ for Atletico to sign Hojbjerg. The reason it is classed as a ‘dead-end operation’ is because they cannot meet Tottenham’s financial demands for the transfer.

They need to sell two important players before they can buy, with former Chelsea loanee Joao Felix identified as one of the candidates to get rid of before going back in for Hojbjerg.

Once the Hojbjerg operation becomes feasible, it should be simple enough for them to finalise. After all, the 28-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the side from the Spanish capital.

But for the time being, his departure from Tottenham is at a standstill. Besides, two years remain on his contract in north London.

Hojbjerg has 145 appearances to his name for Tottenham, more than any of his previous clubs. If Atletico can clear enough space in their squad, he might be able to leave them behind for a new adventure, but that will not be happening just yet.

Tottenham keeping Hojbjerg wouldn’t be a problem

And Tottenham have recently been advised that Hojbjerg has been one of their better players that they should be making an effort to keep anyway.

Alan Hutton told Football Insider: “I think he has been one of the better players in recent seasons for Tottenham.

“There is a lot surrounding him at this moment in time about moving on.

“I think they have got decent depth in the middle of the pitch but Ange [Postecoglou] would maybe look to bring somebody in. I think defensively is more where the problems lie.

“I would like them to keep Hojbjerg and work out the defence.

“But if the player wants to leave Ange will not stand in his way and hopefully then they can get some money to reinvest into the squad.”

As Hutton has hinted, keeping Hojbjerg would not be the worst thing in the world for Tottenham. He has been one of their most used players in each of his seasons with the club, so should still have a chance of fighting for his place.

But if his heart is set elsewhere, maybe it is time for Tottenham to allow him out. And after the departure of Harry Kane, Hojbjerg’s exit would not be the most hurtful this summer anyway.

