Tottenham handed transfer boost as new suitors emerge for reject wanted by Barcelona

Sergio Reguilon looks to be headed for the exit at Tottenham

Turkish media reports suggest that Besiktas are interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon as the Londoners seek to move him on.

The Spaniard is clearly not in the plans for Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou at the Premier League club, and Barcelona and Galatasaray have already shown interest in signing him this summer.

According to fresh reports out of Turkey on Reguilon’s future with Spurs, Besiktas are considering signing the left-sided defender this transfer window.

The work of transfer journalists indicates that the Black Eagles are looking to sign a left-back before the transfer window ends, and the Tottenham player is a top candidate.

Besiktas’ management and coaching staff are now analysing the player and may want to engage in transfer negotiations for him if he passes through their initial evaluation.

After being locked out at Tottenham, Reguilon spent last season on loan at Manchester United and Brentford. The player is very clearly not in Postecoglou’s plans, and the English club want to move him this summer.

Last season, the defender made 28 appearances on loan. He has a contract with Tottenham until June 2025 and has been linked with a return to Spain in recent weeks.

The current window might be the last time that Tottenham can recover some of their investment in the fullback and any kind of offer should get their attention.

Barcelona also in the hunt for cut-price defender

Barcelona is one of the clubs monitoring Reguilon’s position as they attempt to strengthen their team in the final days of the transfer window.

The Catalans’ financial problems are well publicised, which means they can’t afford to spend huge money on the signing of fresh players.

The belief among journalists with sources at Tottenham is that a deal to take the left back away from the club will be concluded before the summer transfer window closes.

Barcelona are believed to be the club that is currently at the head of the queue when it comes to signing Reguilon, as previously reported by TEAMtalk.

Reguilon had joined Real Madrid’s youth system from EFM Villalba in 2005 as an eight-year-old but after graduating from the club’s academy was unable to nail down a regular starting berth and spent time out on loan with Logrones and Sevilla before his move to Tottenham.

Tottenham have sent him out on loan three times since he joined the club in 2020 with a stint at Atletico Madrid preceding his spells with Man United and Brentford.

