Tottenham transfer calamity as coach barely wants deal done because of Arsenal-style issue

Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri is not particularly enthusiastic about his club trying to sign Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in Italy.

Lloris will be allowed to leave Tottenham this summer after entering the final year of his contract. The long-serving goalkeeper has been replaced as No.1 by Guglielmo Vicario, and as club captain by Son Heung-min.

Recently, there has been plenty of speculation about Lloris leaving for Lazio. Talks have been held about the prospect of the Frenchman moving to Italy on a free transfer.

The Serie A side have even prepared to welcome Lloris by sending Luis Maximiano to Almeria. Their plan is for Lloris to compete with Ivan Provedel for a place in goal.

However, that directive is being driven by club president Claudio Lotito and not coach Sarri.

On Thursday, multiple Italian sources have been saying the same thing – Lloris is a Lotito signing and Sarri is not actually that thrilled to be having him in Rome.

According to Sky Sport Italia, La Gazzetta Dello Sport and La Repubblica, the former Chelsea coach is concerned Lloris’ transfer will cause too much instability.

Provedel kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Serie A last season, so Sarri is in no mood to replace him as the regular starter. However, a player of Lloris’ pedigree would put serious pressure on him.

Will Lloris settle for backup role?

At the age of 36, Lloris would be taking bundles of experience with him to Italy. But he might want a bigger status than Sarri is comfortable offering him.

It could cause a similar dilemma to the one many are predicting for Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal, who have signed David Raya to compete with Aaron Ramsdale without committing to either of them as the outright No.1.

However, La Gazzetta has reported that Lloris remains keen on Lazio as his next club and is willing to be the deputy to Provedel – even though he was still a regular starter for Spurs as recently as last season.

A two-year contract worth €3m per season (around £49,000 per week) could be on the table for Lloris in the Italian capital, with some sources expecting the move to go through this week.

It will confirm the end of an era for Tottenham, since Lloris has been with the club since 2012 and has made almost 450 appearances for the club.

