Tottenham have joined Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, while Sunday’s transfer gossip claims that United have a four-man striker shortlist.

CONTE JOIN CHRISTENSEN RACE

Tottenham are the latest club to reportedly show an interest in signing towering Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen.

The Denmark international’s current contract runs out in the summer of 2022, and the fact that he has yet to sign an extension has attracted plenty of interest from fellow Premier League clubs and abroad.

Antonio Conte and Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici have identified central defence as an area that needs great improvement. To that end, Christensen has been pinpointed as an upgrade on what the club already has, probably bar Cristian Romero.

The 25-year-old is an even more tempting proposition, given that he can sign on a free next summer.

That would allow Conte and Tottenham to use funds to bolster other areas of a squad that needs a change-up.

The main issue for Spurs will be getting Christensen to north London, especially with both Manchester clubs keen.

Rudiger set for a big payday as free agent The Chelsea man is out of contract at the end of this season, as is captain Azpilicueta.

All three clubs could try and swoop in January and sign the player in a bargain deal. But if they don’t then foreign clubs can sign a pre-contract agreement with the centre-back in the New Year – with AC Milan and Barcelona particularly keen.

The report in the Daily Star adds that, at this stage, there is no certainty that Christensen will leave. Indeed, Thomas Tuchel is still hopeful that the player will end up penning a new deal.

That would be a huge boost for the Blues, especially given that Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilucueta look certain to quit the club next summer.

FOUR STRIKERS ON MAN UTD SHORTLIST

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist in case Edinson Cavani joins Barcelona. The list includes Erling Braut Haaland, Joao Felix, Timo Werner and Alexander Isak. (Mail on Sunday)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is in fresh doubt after he was dropped from their 3-0 win over Southampton because of a disciplinary breach. (Mail on Sunday)

Barcelona have emerged as the favourites to sign Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer next year, with the Spaniard’s Chelsea team-mates now fearing that their captain’s days at Stamford Bridge are numbered. (Mail on Sunday)

Brighton are set to beat Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan to the signing of 18-year-old Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski for £8m. (Mail on Sunday)

Everton plans in the January transfer window may change following Anthony Martial’s agent saying the forward wants to leave Manchester United. (Liverpool Echo)

Inter Milan have not held any contract discussions with defender Stefan de Vrij, amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

NEWCASTLE MAKE LINGARD CONTACT

Newcastle have made contact with Manchester United over a possible January deal for Jesse Lingard. (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool will sell Nat Phillips in the window – and will not do a loan deal for their cult hero centre-half – with West Ham keen. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea’s need to cover up a potential central defensive crisis has seen them add Torino’s Gleison Bremer to their list of possible targets. (Sun on Sunday)

Leeds are checking out Blackburn goal machine Ben Brereton Diaz – but the asking price is putting off bidders. (Sun on Sunday)

Portsmouth are ready to swoop for AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker in the transfer window. (Sun on Sunday)

Mino Raiola wants £47m in commission for a deal involving Erling Haaland – and Manchester City have not ruled out coming up with the cash to land the striker. (Sun on Sunday)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has put himself in the frame to become Manchester United’s next manager – by turning a bunch of Premier League ­journeymen into Champions League record-breakers. (Sunday Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp has once again given his blessing for Steven Gerrard to replace him as Liverpool boss as the Aston Villa manager returned to Anfield. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, will return to Serie A before the end of his career. (Tuttosport)

Spain midfielder Pedri says he is happy at Barcelona despite interest from Manchester City. (Tuttosport)

Leicester are unlikely to have funds to strengthen their squad next month, says manager Brendan Rodgers. (Leicester Mercury)