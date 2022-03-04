Antonio Conte has been given the green light to seal a move for top defensive target Stefan de Vrij, while Friday’s transfer gossip claims that Aston Villa how found out how much PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum will cost them this summer.

CONTE FINALLY SET TO GET HIS MAN

Antonio Conte has finally got the green light to move for Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij, who will be available for a bargain price this summer.

Tottenham have been linked with the Netherlands star ever since Conte took charge in north London.

The Italian coached De Vrij for two years at the San Siro, with Inter tasting Serie A title success last season.

It was reported last summer that De Vrij’s asking price was £40m, although that figure has now plummeted.

Inter Live.it states that the Italian giants are now ready to sell at between €25-30m (£20.7m-£24.8m).

That figure is down to De Vrij’s contract running out in 2023. Inter are concerned the player could run his contract down and leave for nothing next year.

A move for the experienced defender will certainly appease Conte, who wants at least one new centre-back this summer.

Kulusevski progression praise doesn’t interest Harry Kane as he wants to win now Harry Kane isn’t impressed by Kulusevski praise as England striker wants Tottenham to win now

Sporting director Fabio Paratici is willing to offer the player a €6.5million-per-year deal (£5.3m).

It’s now down to Inter to sanction the transfer for a player who recently turned 30.

ASTON VILLA TOLD WIJNALDUM PRICE

Aston Villa continue to be linked with a move for PSG’s former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands star could leave the French capital in the summer, with the 31-year-old finding game-time tough to come by under Mauricio Pochettino.

Wijnaldum only penned a three-year deal with PSG last summer and quitting Anfield. However, there could be a spanner in the works of any potential transfer.

The report from French media outlet Jeunes Footeux claims that the player’s current salary could price many teams out of landing his signature.

However, that will not stop Villa trying to seal a deal – although the report adds that Wijnaldum will cost around £21million.

WERNER WANTS SHOWDOWN TUCHEL TALKS

Timo Werner wants showdown talks with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel over his future at the club.

The Germany striker scored a goal and added two assists as the Blues beat Luton 3-2 in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

However, he has started only six times in the Premier League this season. The 25-year-old also has only one league goal and an assist in 11 appearances in all.

And with rumors growing of an exit this summer, Werner wants assurances about his current role in the team, according to a report in the Daily Express.

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for Werner if, as expected, they lose Erling Haaland.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

BARCELONA EYE ANOTHER WOLVES RAID

Barcelona are lining up a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, according to the Daily Mail.

Mail sources report that the 24-year-old is likely to leave quit Wolves this summer, with talks involving intermediaries taking place concerning Barca’s interest.

Neves, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal, currently has two years to run on his contract. However, he is said to be open-minded about his future.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has already sent one Wolves player to Barcelona in the shape of Adama Traore. The flying winger completed a loan switch in January and is likely to make that permanent this summer.

And now the Molineux board will be bracing themselves for several Neves bids.

READ MORE: ‘Marsch wants him’ – American connections tipped to spring first Leeds United signing