Tottenham have a transfer raid on Manchester United in mind amid uncertainty over a key Spurs star, while Arsenal sanction a major risk with a forward – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM EYE DEAN HENDERSON TRANSFER

Antonio Conte has identified Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris at Tottenham, according to a report.

Conte has only managed three games since taking over from Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs but has quickly learned about his squad. As the January transfer window edges closer, thoughts will turn to potential signings.

Tottenham have had links with targets throughout the team to bolster manager Conte’s ranks. Indeed, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic are supposedly on his shortlist.

However, the goalkeeping situation has been a long-term issue, with first-choice stopper Lloris turning 35 on Boxing Day. What’s more, there are no talks over extending his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

As such, the Daily Mail reports that Tottenham have eyes on United goalkeeper Henderson. The 24-year-old has been restricted to three appearances this season amid David de Gea’s standout form.

Reports have already claimed that United want to send him out on loan for 18 months. However, Henderson himself wants a permanent transfer away.

In any case, Spurs ‘are aware’ of his ‘frustrations’ and have added him to their list of targets, the newspaper claims.

West Brom’s Sam Johnstone is also on their radar and is a longer-term target for the London club.

Spurs did bolster their ranks in the summer with Pierluigi Gollini arriving from Atalanta. However, it remains unclear if they will activate their purchase clause in his loan deal.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Arsenal will not discuss a new contract for forward Alexandre Lacazette until the end of the season. That is despite the risk of him leaving in January or as a free agent next summer. (The Sun)

West Ham are trying to seal a deal for Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea next season, despite reports that he is fearful of his game time at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)

Roman Abramovich has taken a trip to London, but the Chelsea owner will not be in attendance for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus. (The Telegraph)

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has banned fizzy drinks, sauces and puddings from the players’ menu following his arrival. (The Telegraph)

PAPER TALK – MAN UTD MANAGER LATEST

Manchester United have now opened talks over the compensation fee for Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Daily Record)

United would have to pay £10million to prise the coach away from Paris mid-season, but that sum would halve next summer. (Daily Mirror)

As a result, some PSG players are ‘sensing’ that something is happening over the Argentine’s future. What’s more, they think Zinedine Zidane could replace him. (Marca)

Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is in fact considering postponing his departure, set for the end of this year, to help bring in a new manager. (Sky Sports)

For now, though, Michael Carrick is in interim charge and full-back Diogo Dalot wants to do as much as he can to stake a claim for first-team action. (The Sun)

BAYERN WANT BARCELONA STAR

Bayern Munich want to sign Barcelona wonderkid Pedri, despite the Spaniard having a €1billion release clause. (AS)

Bayern also want to tie defender Niklas Sule down to a new contract amid interest from Premier League clubs. (TZ)

Villarreal manager Unai Emery is considering a January raid for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool’s Fenway Sports Group owners will increase their empire’s net worth to over £6billion by securing a stake in American ice hockey team Pittsburgh Penguins. (Daily Mirror)

Hearts’ Stoke-linked defender John Souttar looks likely to leave at the end of the season following further stalemates in talks over a new contract. (Scottish Sun)