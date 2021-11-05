Antonio Conte wants to bring an impressive Juventus midfielder to Tottenham in the January transfer window, while Friday’s transfer gossip reveals also claims Newcastle are trying to hijack Marseille’s move for an Arsenal star.

JUVE STAR PERFECT FOR CONTE

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici are on target to land impressive Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to Friday’s papers.

The USA international, who started Juve’s midweek 4-0 win over Zenit in the Champions League, has been linked with a switch to the Premier League since the summer.

Spurs were known to be one of the club’s chasing his signature, however, McKennie ended up remaining in Turin.

But now reports on Friday claim that the Italian giants are willing to part with the player in January to raise funds for other targets.

Paratici was the man who signed McKennie from Schalke during his time as Juventus’ sporting director. The report claims that he still remains a big fan, and new Spurs boss Conte is also an admirer of the 23-year-old.

McKennie is exactly the sort of player that Conte is looking for in his midfield engine room. The youngster is physically strong enough to cope with English football, is positionally disciplined without the ball and has a fantastic engine.

The January transfer window will be Conte’s first opportunity to reshape his squad and significant funds are likely to be available.

A midfielder will almost certainly be a priority for Conte and Paratici, and McKennie, who’s available for just £17 million, could well be an option.

NEWCASTLE KEEN ON LANDING ARSENAL STAR

Newcastle are reportedly trying to hijack Marseille’s move for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. (Daily Mirror)

Sir Alex Ferguson ruined Manchester City’s hopes of signing Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer in a phone call with the Portuguese star which lasted only 20 seconds. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal’s hopes of signing £60m-rated Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak have been boosted by the Sweden international’s admission that he would love to play in the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Sweden striker Alexander Isak says he is “very happy” at Spanish club Real Sociedad. However, “one day it would be nice to play in England”. (Independent)

Manchester United and Barcelona are monitoring Manchester City’s James McAtee as his contract enters its last 18 months. (Daily Mail)

Southampton are monitoring £15m-rated Red Bull Salzburg striker Chukwubuike Adamu. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Chelsea are plotting a January move for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, the man dubbed “Hungary’s Virgil van Dijk”. (The Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo could make Manchester his permanent home after his playing days come to an end. (The Sun)

Barcelona have joined Palmeiras as a potential suitor for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. That is if he becomes a free agent next summer. (The Sun)

Newcastle have made Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen their number one transfer target. (The Sun)

Manchester United will not be offering a coaching role to Cristiano Ronaldo. That is despite his previous admission it would be a “retirement dream”. (Daily Star)

Xavi and his current club Al-Sadd are in an ugly stand-off. Rumours over his impending move to manage Barcelona continue to swirl. (Daily Express)

Victor Wanyama is keen on a return to Celtic and revealed a loan move from Southampton last season broke down over finances. (Daily Record)