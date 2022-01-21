Tottenham are ready to hijack a Newcastle deal for a top LaLiga centre-back as part of a potential triple January deal, while Friday’s transfer gossip claims Arsenal are ready to offer Dusan Vlahovic a major incentive to head to north London.

SPURS LOOKING TO PUSH THROUGH TRIPLE DEAL

Tottenham are reportedly looking to hijack Newcastle’s move for Sevilla centre Diego Carlos as the clock counts down in the January transfer window.

The cash-rich Magpies, who have already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, this month have already made a £28million bid for Brazilian.

However, a report in The Sun claims that Spurs are also closely monitoring the player, with Antonio Conte keen to sign at least one new centre-back this month.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in 106 appearances for the Spanish outfit and played a major role in their Europa League triumph in 2019-20.

Carlos is known a powerful defender who relishes physical battle but is also comfortable in possession, In many ways, he is similar to current Tottenham loanee Cristian Romero.

At this stage, it appears that Newcastle remain the favourites to seal a deal, especially as they have a headstart. However, Spurs are expected to be able to offer European football going forward, while Newcastle are still embroiled in a relegation fight.

Tottenham now trying to land Kessie in January

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that Tottenham are ready to bring forward a move for AC Milan star Franck Kessie.

The midfielder will be a free agent this summer, with clubs outside of Italy now able to agree a pre-contract.

However, it looks like Antonio Conte wants Kessi on board now, with a relatively low fee involved.

Spurs wants Kessie on board, expecially after news broke of PSG opening talks to sign club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

The France international has fallen completely out of favour with Conte after his reaction to being taken off in the FA Cup win over Morecambe.

And finally, Tottenham are expected to return with another offer for Wolves winger after having an initial £15m bid rejected.

The Molineux outfit are said to be holding out for £20m for the Spain international, with Spurs likely to up their next bid to between £17-18m.

ARSENAL OFFER VLAHOVIC BIG INCENTIVE

Arsenal are reportedly set to make Dusan Vlahovic the club’s second-highest paid player in an attempt to finally lure him to London. (The Sun)

Chelsea are among a multitude of clubs considering a move for Barcelona outcast Ousmane Dembele. (The Sun)

Brentford have stepped up their pursuit of Hull City wonderkid Keane Lewis-Potter. However, they are likely to face stiff competition from Tottenham. (The Sun)

Bayern Munich have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. (The Sun)

Oleksandr Zinchenko wants to fight for his place at Manchester City despite interest from La Liga club Real Betis. (The Sun)

Arsenal are willing to let defenders Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares leave the club in January. The Gunners are looking to refresh their right-back options. (The Sun)

LIVERPOOL REJECT TWO PHILLIPS OFFERS

Liverpool have rejected two offers from Watford for centre-back Nat Phillips. (The Sun)

American businessman Rich Riley is in talks to save Derby County with a £7m windfall of funds they need to avoid being kicked out of the EFL. (The Sun)

Newcastle United have made a bid of £14.5m for Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker. (Daily Mail)

Al Hilal are willing to pay the entirety of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s £350,000-a-week wage. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace have withdrawn their interest in Aaron Ramsey despite the Juventus midfielder admitting he would be open to working with Selhurst Park boss Patrick Vieira. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United and England forward Jesse Lingard. Their opening bid was rebuffed earlier this week. (Daily Mail)

MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Everton’s shortlist for their managerial vacancy is down to three with Italy great Fabio Cannavaro, who has spent recent years working in China, reported to have interviewed well. (Daily Express)

Manchester United fear losing Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season will leave the club’s plans to tour North America in the summer in chaos. (Daily Star)

Atalanta are toying with the idea of cashing in on Robin Gosens. The left-sided Germany international is being scouted by Newcastle United. (Daily Mirror)

Norwich City boss Dean Smith may recall English striker Jordan Hugill from a loan spell at West Brom. (Eastern Daily Press)

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to extend Xavi Simons’ contract in a blow to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s hopes of tempting him to Rangers in the summer. (Daily Record)

Kyle Lafferty will make his return to Scottish football. The striker will sign a short-term deal to return to Championship side Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun)