Tottenham and Arsenal are among the clubs chasing a rising Argentine star, while there is an update on Robert Lewandowski’s future – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM, ARSENAL EYE ENZO FERNANDEZ

River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez is a transfer target for Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa, according to a report.

The 20-year-old has risen through the ranks at his Argentine employers to become a star in the team. In fact, he has made 29 appearances and chipped in with two goals and five assists.

What’s more, he has made two caps for Argentina’s Under-20s side. River Plate continue to produce exciting talent and it was only in January that Manchester City snapped up striker Julian Alvarez from the club.

City sent him back on loan to River Plate and he will therefore link up with Pep Guardiola’s side in the summer.

According to a Spanish report (via Football London), though, Fernandez is another star player of interest to Premier League clubs.

Indeed, Spurs, Arsenal, Villa and West Ham all reportedly have interest in signing the midfielder.

Tottenham brought in midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur in January from Juventus on a permanent deal. However, Spurs boss Antonio Conte realises the task at hand to turn the tide at his club.

Would Conte walk out of Spurs or would Spurs sack Conte? Antonio Conte interview was damaging to Tottenham but will Spurs sack him or will he walk

Across north London, Arsenal could do with a star midfield signing as well as a new striker in the summer.

Villa were one of the busier Premier League clubs in January. However, Steven Gerrard has eyes on advancing his team’s prospects as they look towards qualifying for Europe.

West Ham, though, did not sign anyone in the winter transfer window and so Fernandez has now emerged as a target.

Fernandez has played four league games for River Plate this season. He has assisted two goals, including one in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Racing Club.

Seven talented South American youngsters who could be coming to the Premier League

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI FUTURE UNCLEAR

The future of Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich is “absolutely open” amid uncertainty over his contract, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old Poland international is enjoying another stellar season for the German champions. Indeed, he has already struck 39 goals in 33 games for Bayern.

In 2021 as a whole, he topped the goalscoring chart across Europe’s top five leagues and consequently picked up FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player award earlier this year.

Lewandowski is also on the way to another Bundesliga title with Bayern. The Bavarian sit eight points clear at the top ahead of Borussia Dortmund with 10 games left.

However, there is lingering uncertainty over how long he will stay at Bayern. The striker last signed a contract extension in 2019 and those terms run out next summer.

But Romano said on Twitter of Lewandowski’s situation: “He’s focused on second part of the season with Bayern – but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay.

“There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent – Lewandowski’s waiting.”

For now, Lewandowski will look to top his record of 41 Bundesliga goals set last season – he has already hit 28 in the top flight.

NORWICH STAR IN TRANSFER DEMAND

Real Sociedad and Atalanta are both in the hunt to sign Norwich left-back Dimitris Giannoulis on loan this summer, a report has claimed.

The 26-year-old Greece international only moved to Carrow Road last summer from PAOK. However, he was joined by Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams on the left flank.

And it is the Englishman who has impressed more. In fact, United interim boss Ralf Rangnick reportedly has plans to integrate Williams into the Old Trafford first team next season.

But for Giannoulis, he has struggled for game time and consequently has links with a move away.

Norfolk Live claims that Serie A side Atalanta and La Liga club Real Sociedad both have interest in the player.